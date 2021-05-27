Cancel
Kentucky man indicted for capital murder in 2019 stabbing death

A Kentucky man was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with an April 2019 stabbing on Owenton Avenue.

Edward Gravely, 39, is charged with murder, a capital offense, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

In Kentucky, a capital offense is punishable by the death penalty, however the sentence is decided by the jury and must be unanimous.

At 10:40 p.m. on April 12, 2019, while conducting a well-being check in the 700 block of Owenton Avenue, officers found Phillip J. Hellard, 45, unresponsive on the side of the road from an apparent stab wound to the chest, according to police reports.

Hellard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal at the time that Hellard sustained a single stab wound to the center of his chest.

Gravely has a lengthy felony record, including convictions for second-degree rape, a Class C felony, in Gallatin County in May 2001 and third-degree rape, a Class D felony, in April 2009 in Owen County. In May 2012 he was convicted of receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and in November 2013 he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense, a Class D felony.

According to Aubrey, a warrant for Gravely’s arrest has not yet been issued by the courts.

