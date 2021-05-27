Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

1 killed, several injured in 4-vehicle crash in southeast Shreveport

KTBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating what caused a fatal accident Wednesday night in southeast Shreveport. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Charles R. Tasby, 29, of Shreveport died in a 4-vehicle crash at the intersection to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Millicent Way. Several others were injured. Bert Kouns...

www.ktbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Caddo Parish, LA
Accidents
Caddo Parish, LA
Traffic
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#La Police#Southeast Shreveport#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shooting Claims Life of 15-Year-Old in Shreveport

Violence in Shreveport over the weekend claims the life of a teenager. But that was not the only violent episode from the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was walking in Queensborough with some friends at about 1A.M. Sunday morning when a silver car pulled up and someone in that car got out and opened fire. This happened on Portland. The car sped away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Roberson of Shreveport.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Desoto man in recovery after being shot at a gas station

SHREVEPORT, La- A man is recovering from a shooting near the Caddo and Desoto Parish line. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road. SPD said the victim was coming from Desoto Parish into...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Shreveport, LAwestcentralsbest.com

HCSO arrests Shreveport man after hours-long standoff on I-20

MARSHALL, Tx- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Christopher Bailey, of Shreveport, La., Saturday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate Highway 20. Traffic on I-20 was at a stand-still for more than three hours Saturday morning due to the standoff between law enforcement and a reported armed driver, who was later identified as Bailey.
Shreveport, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Shreveport shooting leaves one 15-year-old dead, teenager identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a teen shot and killed Sunday morning. According to the coroner's office, Antonio Roberson of Shreveport, 15, was shot and killed just after 12:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Portland Ave. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:50 a.m.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport home sustains minor damage in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters rushed to a single story house fire just after three on Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Pitch Pine. Crews arrived on the scene just minutes after the fire was reported and contained the fire resulting in minimal damage to the home. Overcooked food...
Louisiana StateTimes Daily

Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect was arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn't burned in more than 60 years, authorities said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Boil advisory issued for West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La- West Shreveport is under a voluntary boil advisory as of Sunday night due to a pump failure at the booster station that serves the City's West Pressure Zone. This boil advisory is for all customers in the zip code 71129 according to the Department of Water and Sewerage.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

KSLA Salutes: Behind the scenes of 2nd Security Squadron’s training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To better prepare for any situation, the 2nd Security Forces Squadron trains using MILO: a virtual simulator that puts you through different scenarios. The person controlling it can change the outcome of each situation based on how an officer reacts during training. “The MILO system allows...
Caddo Parish, LAKSLA

Man dies after his car plunges into ravine

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish man whose car off the roadway and plunged into a ravine has died. The Caddo coroner’s office says 30-year-old Dean Road resident Christopher D. Moore was dead on arrival at Ochsner LSU Health at 9:06 p.m. Monday, May 10. The accident on...