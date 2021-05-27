Cancel
Sam Darnold Going With The Flow As He Learns Panthers’ System

By Steven Taranto
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two months after arriving in Charlotte, Sam Darnold has everything he needs to feel right at home – well nearly everything. He’s currently without his bedframe, and he only has half a couch as his furniture continues to follow him from the Big Apple to the Queen City. But otherwise, everything is working out well for the Panthers’ new quarterback, including a level of space and support he’s never had in his NFL career.

