Plane with Russian evacuees from Gaza lands at Moscow airport

vestnikkavkaza.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian Emergencies Ministry plane that transported Russian citizens who wished to leave the Gaza Strip from Cairo to Moscow has landed at Moscow Domodedovo Airport. The plane left Cairo at about 00:10 local time (01:10 Moscow time) with 64 Russian nationals onboard, TASS reports. On May 20, Russian President...

vestnikkavkaza.net
Vladimir Putin
#Moscow Time#Gaza Strip#Post Soviet#Palestinian#Israeli#Cis#Moscow Domodedovo Airport#Plane#Cairo#East Jerusalem#Arab Families#Evacuation#Strikes#Al Aqsa Mosque#Tass Reports#Clashes#Domodedovo#Aqsa
