Pittsburgh, PA

Arrest made after bank robbery attempt, bomb scare in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A bank robbery attempt and bomb scare had streets in downtown Pittsburgh shut down for a time Wednesday.

Police said Dante Engram, 33, walked into the PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue around noon with a note demanding $25,000 and claiming he had a bomb.

Bank workers told Engram they didn’t have cash inside the bank and he would have to go to the ATM outside, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they found Engram outside with a backpack and arrested him, police said.

Because of the nature of the note, officers evacuated the bank and surrounding buildings as a precaution.

The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad and K-9s were called in and conducted a sweep of the area.

It was determined that there was no threat inside the backpack or in the area.

“It was just a normal book bag with, I think, like, papers and other stuff inside of it,” Maurice Matthews of Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The surrounding streets were opened after nearly two hours.

WPXI BANK ROBBERY Pittsburgh police and the bomb squad responded to downtown for a bank robbery.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

