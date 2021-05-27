Arrest made after bank robbery attempt, bomb scare in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A bank robbery attempt and bomb scare had streets in downtown Pittsburgh shut down for a time Wednesday.

Police said Dante Engram, 33, walked into the PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue around noon with a note demanding $25,000 and claiming he had a bomb.

Bank workers told Engram they didn’t have cash inside the bank and he would have to go to the ATM outside, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they found Engram outside with a backpack and arrested him, police said.

Because of the nature of the note, officers evacuated the bank and surrounding buildings as a precaution.

The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad and K-9s were called in and conducted a sweep of the area.

It was determined that there was no threat inside the backpack or in the area.

“It was just a normal book bag with, I think, like, papers and other stuff inside of it,” Maurice Matthews of Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The surrounding streets were opened after nearly two hours.

