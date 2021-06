A common theme in my life is feeling a lack of confidence in my ability to handle challenging situations I believe I have never faced before. This time is different, I may think. The problem I am challenged with today is one I am not prepared to manage. I discount the years of trials I have already overcome, and the resilience I may have demonstrated in the past. Again, I may think, that was different. It would be incredible if we could see what is changing and growing within the core of who we are each time we emerge from a deeply challenging circumstance.