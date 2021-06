A feature-packed fitness device for the cost-conscious. During lockdowns, there has been a lot of talk about strong sales for more traditional consumer electronics – laptops, PCs, displays, tablets, phones – even if only in the context of the trend’s impact on semiconductor shortages. As restrictions are relaxed, it may be time to take a closer look at the wearables market. While many of us have been exercising during the pandemic, the received wisdom is that just as many (if not more) have been packing on the pounds. So, there is an opportunity here and quite probably the inventory to support it.