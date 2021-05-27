Cancel
Environment

Pleasant, partly cloudy Thursday

By Nikki Pietrus
fortwaynesnbc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mix of sun and clouds will make for a seasonable Thursday morning and afternoon with highs set to reach the mid 70s. Changes are in store this evening as a front is set to bring showers through Friday along with a drop in temperatures. As rain and clouds continue...

fortwaynesnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showers#Rain#Temperatures#Highs#Sunshine#Store
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: More clouds on Wednesday

Expect more clouds on Wednesday, but it will likely stay dry in most of north Georgia. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the week. Wednesday's summary. High temperature: 83°. Normal high: 85°. Chance of rain: 20%
Environmentfox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast

SE Texas is in a soggy weather pattern for the rest of the week and weekend. Showers will be likely each day and if heavy rainfall does occur it could easily lead to possible flooding since the ground is still wet from the recent rains. A Flash Flood Watch may be necessary before the end of the week, but there isn’t one just yet.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today, Slight chance rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with mild temperatures in the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Today looks pretty nice with only a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Most of East Texas will be dry today with temperatures reaching the lower 80s this afternoon. Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s and back to the lower 80s by tomorrow afternoon. A slightly better chance for thunderstorms Thursday, but activity still looks to remain fairly isolated. Chances for rain will increase by the end of the week and continue off an on through the weekend.
Environment41nbc.com

Warmer, more humid Wednesday

A warm front will be lifting into the area overnight/tomorrow, bringing in more humid air and warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday will be topping out in the upper 80’s with a chance for some isolated showers, mainly east of I-75. By Thursday more widespread shower and thunderstorms will be popping up...