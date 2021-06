Forgotten for months, Belarus and its volatile president of 26 years are back on the western agenda – all thanks to Alexander Lukashenko’s decision to commandeer a passenger jet and arrest the opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was flying onboard.On Monday, the United Kingdom became the first country to bar flights by Belavia, the Belarusian state carrier. Europe looks likely to follow suit, with leaders promising a strong response that might even extend to bans on land communication with Belarus.All of that would no doubt anger Mr Lukashenko. But at the same time, even if realised, it is highly unlikely...