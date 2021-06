Sony may not be the best when it comes to smartphones but it has been a reliable brand when it comes to innovation. It knows cameras and audio technology so we trust it when it comes up with something new. There is no new phone although we’re anticipating for the Sony Xperia Ace 2. The company is said to introduce a new pair of wireless earbuds with two color options: Black or White with accents of gold. The details we know have just been leaked so we’re careful to take things with a pinch of salt.