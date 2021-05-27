Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky man accused of giving stolen property makeover with spraypaint in order to resell to pawn shop

By bluegrasslive
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGN6o_0aD8k5nj00

A Kentucky man was arrested after reportedly stealing items and then using spraypaint and other methods to “makeover” the items for resale at a local pawn shop. A second man was also arrested in connection with the case.

Danville Police were dispatched to the area of South 4th Street to observe for a stolen motorized scooter Saturday around 4 p.m.

An officer located a motorized scooter in the parking lot of Dan’s Pawn matching the description of the one stolen. During the investigation, it was determined that Tyson Perrin, 24, of Danville was operating the motorized scooter and had painted the scooter to prevent it from being identified. Perrin was located inside Dan’s Pawn attempting to sell other items that were also believed to be stolen.

Perrin was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal mischief 2nd degree, and obscuring the identity of a machine. Perrin was also found in possession of suspected cocaine and was charged additionally with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Degree (cocaine).

Perrin was also served an active warrant for receiving stolen property under $500 stemming from a previous theft and the pawning of stolen tools.

Perrin’s co-defendant, Mark Anthony Anderson, 25, of Danville, was later located and arrested by Danville Police on an active warrant for receiving stolen property under $500.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges could be forthcoming.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
404
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Danville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn Shop#Stolen Property#Street Parking#Criminal Mischief#Danville Police#Stolen Tools#Spraypaint#Resale#Man#Scooter Saturday#South 4th Street#Officer#1st Degree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Grand jury: Kentucky homeowner who shot burglar will not be charged

The Kentucky homeowner who fatally shot a burglar on May 11 will not be charged in the incident, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury decided Tuesday. According to dispatch records, the homeowner called police at 9:35 a.m. on May 11 to report that someone had broken into his residence in the 300 block of Wallace Avenue and was still inside. While talking to the dispatcher, the homeowner reported he fired one shot with a 9-mm pistol that hit the perpetrator, who was later identified as Stephen Smallwood, 35, of Georgetown.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Suspect arrested in Kentucky in shooting deaths of two motorcycle riders in North Carolina

A suspect in the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists and the wounding of third in North Carolina has been taken into custody in Kentucky, a sheriff said Tuesday. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told a news conference Tuesday afternoon that Kentucky State Police had taken Martin Calvin Cox Jr. into custody without incident. Page had neither an age nor an address for Cox, but said it was believed he lived in the area.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested for assault in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Kentucky man has been arrested in Tennessee on federal charges of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. Nicholas Brockhoff was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents from the Memphis office. Brockhoff was seen on video spraying police officers with a fire extinguisher, entering the Capitol through a broken window and wearing a stolen metropolitan officer’s helmet, according to a criminal complaint in federal court.
Public SafetyPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Police ask for public’s help to locate missing infant

Police in West Virginia are looking for a 3-month-old girl who was reported missing by child protective services, authorities said. West Virginia Child Protective Services reported Angel Nichole Overstreet missing Monday after checking with her father regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky, Huntington Police said in a statement. The father...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky prosecutor won’t seek charges in Guard shooting of barbecue cook

Louisville’s top criminal prosecutor won’t pursue charges against Louisville police or National Guard members in the fatal shooting of a barbecue cook last year. David McAtee was killed at his eatery on May 31 during intense protests in Louisville over the death of Breonna Taylor. McAtee was cooking miles away from the downtown demonstrations, but authorities had come to his eatery, YaYa’s BBQ, to disperse a crowd that had gathered after curfew.