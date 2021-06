Viral Video of Shark has Some Wondering of the Megalodon Shark is Back. There is a viral TikTok video of a shark sighting off the coast of Massachusetts and it’s stunning. Alex Albrecht who is a marine diversity student captured the monstrous looking creature swimming off the coast of Massachusetts from the top mast of a tall ship, the SSV Corwith Cramer according to nbcboston.com. It has been viewed over 37 million times. And no, the megalodon is not back. From his view from above, the shark certainly looks massive but it is not an extinct monster, is a basking shark that is basically harmless to humans.