Kentucky State Police seek information in cold case involving man who went missing 40 years ago

Kentucky State Police are seeking information on a 40-year-old cold case involving a missing man, officials said.

Anyone with new information in the disappearance of Edward Tidwell should contact Kentucky State Police Detective Brian Graves, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.

Tidwell, who was unemployed, was last seen in Marion in 1981, police said. He told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis about a job. He drove away in a yellow 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with a cracked windshield and rust spots in the front.

Tidwell had experience working as a river deckhand for several businesses, police said.