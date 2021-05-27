Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police seek information in cold case involving man who went missing 40 years ago

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fgo3G_0aD8jvD700

Kentucky State Police are seeking information on a 40-year-old cold case involving a missing man, officials said.

Anyone with new information in the disappearance of Edward Tidwell should contact Kentucky State Police Detective Brian Graves, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.

Tidwell, who was unemployed, was last seen in Marion in 1981, police said. He told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis about a job. He drove away in a yellow 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with a cracked windshield and rust spots in the front.

Tidwell had experience working as a river deckhand for several businesses, police said.

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
407
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Sturgis, KY
City
Chevrolet, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police#Cold Case#Front Man#Chevrolet Bel Air#Rust Spots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Police ask for public’s help to locate missing infant

Police in West Virginia are looking for a 3-month-old girl who was reported missing by child protective services, authorities said. West Virginia Child Protective Services reported Angel Nichole Overstreet missing Monday after checking with her father regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky, Huntington Police said in a statement. The father...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Grand jury: Kentucky homeowner who shot burglar will not be charged

The Kentucky homeowner who fatally shot a burglar on May 11 will not be charged in the incident, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury decided Tuesday. According to dispatch records, the homeowner called police at 9:35 a.m. on May 11 to report that someone had broken into his residence in the 300 block of Wallace Avenue and was still inside. While talking to the dispatcher, the homeowner reported he fired one shot with a 9-mm pistol that hit the perpetrator, who was later identified as Stephen Smallwood, 35, of Georgetown.