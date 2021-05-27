Cancel
Kentucky State

Ohio River bridge being inspected next week in Kentucky

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
An Ohio River bridge linking Kentucky and Indiana will be inspected next week, but no lane closures are expected.

The routine inspection of the Milton-Madison Bridge will take place in Trimble County beginning Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. It is scheduled to be finished on June 4.

Inspectors from a consultant engineering firm will be on or around the bridge between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Inclement weather or other unforeseen delays may affect the dates and duration of the work, the cabinet said.

The bridge carries U.S. 421 across the Ohio River from Milton, Kentucky, to Madison, Indiana.

