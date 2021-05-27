Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The Search for Jermain & The Epidemic of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women

kalw.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation with Cree journalist Connie Walker about her new podcast, Stolen: The Search for Jermain, which investigates the disappearance of Jermain Charlo, a 23-year-old Indigenous mother from the Flathead Reservation who went missing in Missoula, Montana on June 16, 2018. More...

www.kalw.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us History#Violence#Fbi#The Flathead Reservation#Mmiwg#Gimlet Media#Cbc News Network#Npr#Interior Department#The New York Times#Rural Montana#Murdered Native Americans#Journalist Connie Walker#Stolen#Justice#Advocates#Search#Missoula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Podcast
Related
MinoritiesYES! Magazine

With an Indigenous Woman in Charge of the Interior Department, Is Justice on the Horizon for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People?

Hanna Harris had planned to watch fireworks with friends when she disappeared from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Lame Deer, Montana, on July 3, 2013. Her family frantically searched for the 21-year-old mother, but struggled to get help from local law enforcement. Days later, on July 8, Harris’ decomposed body was discovered in a ditch near the rodeo grounds on the reservation.
MinoritiesPosted by
Michigan Advance

Two U.P. tribes roll out gender-inclusive response to missing, murdered Indigenous people

Two tribes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula came together this week to introduce new, gender-inclusive tribal response plans for the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The pilot plan, announced by the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Bay Mills Indian Community (BMIC) on Tuesday at the Kewadin Casino’s Dream Makers Theater in Sault Ste. […] The post Two U.P. tribes roll out gender-inclusive response to missing, murdered Indigenous people appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Minoritiesindiancountrytoday.com

Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Bay Mills Indian Community unite to introduce new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans

President of the Bay Mills Indian Community, Whitney Gravelle, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairperson, Aaron Payment, came together on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to unveil their Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans. The ceremony included support from speakers U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Attorney for Western Michigan Andrew Byerly Birge, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Senator Gary Peters. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) plan, commonly referred to as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), now includes all persons. "Today, we collectively commit to ensuring equality in our responses to violence committed against all genders. We will no longer promote gender stereotypes." explained Jami Moran, Program Services Director for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Advocacy Resource Center.
Pablo, MTChar-Koosta News

Ellie Bundy receives award for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples work

PABLO — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Councilwoman Ellie Bundy recently received the Award of Excellence from the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation for her efforts to combat the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis. Bundy is also the Presiding Officer of the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, a member of the CSKT MMIP Work Group, and a member of the CSKT Tribal Community Response Plan (TCRP) Development Team.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
kinyradio.com

Search ended for missing Juneau woman

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - According to a social media post from a family member of missing Juneau woman Geraldine Nelson, the search for her ended late Friday Afternoon. Nelson's Grandson, Preston Nelson, said in the post that she has been found. He thanked community members who assisted in the search.
Rock Hill, SCWLTX.com

FBI joins search for murder suspect in Chester County

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the manhunt for Tyler Terry, the at-large suspect accused of murder and attempted murder in Missouri and South Carolina, authorities announced Friday. FBI agents from Charlotte have been sent to Chester County, South Carolina, to assist authorities as...
Laredo, TXKLTV

FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The search continues for three south Texas women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo. It’s been almost three months since 38-year-old Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, her 18-year-old daughter named Blasa, who goes by Lupita, and her family friend 38-year-old Perla Ercia went missing in Mexico. The three women...
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

This Disturbing Murder In Indiana Was So Creepy It Inspired A Movie

Here in the Hoosier State, we’re more than happy to be considered a quiet place to live. Overall, crime in Indiana is just about average; small towns here are safe and cozy, and it’s not terribly often that a crime rocks our communities. However, when it does happen, it stuns not just everyone in Indiana, but people around the country as well; one particular case was so horrific and gruesome that to this day it’s considered one of the most disturbing murders in Indiana – if not the entire nation. It was later adapted into a true-crime drama/horror film starring Elliot Page (credited as Ellen Page) and Catherine Keener.
Alaska Statestrictlybusinessomaha.com

Vision Maker Media Celebrates 4 New Films by, about Native Americans, Alaska Natives

Vision Maker Media Celebrates 4 New Films by, about Native Americans, Alaska Natives. Vision Maker Media (visionmakermedia.org) is celebrating four new films in its library, continuing their tradition as the premier source of public media by and about Native Americans and Alaska Natives for 45 years. Without a Whisper explores the untold story of how Indigenous women influenced the early suffragists in their fight for freedom and equality. Blood Memory follows the untold history of America’s Indian Adoption Era when nearly one-third of children were removed from tribal communities nationwide. As political scrutiny over Indian child welfare intensifies, a survivor of the Adoption Era helps others find their way home through song and ceremony.
Arizona Stateyellowscene.com

The New York Times Outs Pretendian Andrea Smith | OP-ED

By Jacqueline Keeler. This article was originally shared on Pollen Nation. We share it here with permission of the author. On Tuesday, The New York Times Magazine published a piece, “The Native Scholar Who Wasn’t,” written by Sarah Viren, a white nonfiction writing professor from Arizona State University, which examined the 30-year ethnic scam perpetrated by “Cherokee/Ojibway” Professor Andrea Smith. Smith, an already debunked fraud, teaches in the Ethnic Studies department at the University of California, Riverside. The paper of record in this country was not breaking news, but several years late to the story. In July 2015, Andrea “Andy” Smith had been publicly outed in an open letter published in Indian Country Today signed by Indigenous women scholars from across the United States. The issue was revisited during the 2017 coverage of NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal’s false claims to Black identity in national publications like The Daily Beast.
Americascanadianlabour.ca

Justice for First Nations, Inuit and Métis is long overdue

The discovery of 215 children in an unmarked burial site in Kamloops has reminded us all about the horrors of the residential school system. All across Canada, First Nations, Inuit and Métis (FNIM) peoples continue to experience the devastating impacts and traumatic legacy of colonialism, violence and systemic racism. It’s...
United Nationsaninjusticemag.com

Remains of 215 Stolen Indigenous Children Found in Mass Grave

A brief history and actionable steps you can take today. “Let us dig to remind ourselves our roots are ancestral. On May 27th, 2021, the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation released a statement — a mass grave of children at the now-shuttered Kamloops Indian Residential school had just been discovered. The remains of 215 Indigenous children, including those as young as three years old were found with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist.