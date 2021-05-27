The Search for Jermain & The Epidemic of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women

Here in the Hoosier State, we’re more than happy to be considered a quiet place to live. Overall, crime in Indiana is just about average; small towns here are safe and cozy, and it’s not terribly often that a crime rocks our communities. However, when it does happen, it stuns not just everyone in Indiana, but people around the country as well; one particular case was so horrific and gruesome that to this day it’s considered one of the most disturbing murders in Indiana – if not the entire nation. It was later adapted into a true-crime drama/horror film starring Elliot Page (credited as Ellen Page) and Catherine Keener.