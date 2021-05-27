Cancel
FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

By Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from a sense that the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, while the yuan hit a three-year high as China's central bank kept to the sidelines. Investors are heavily short dollars in the belief that U.S. trade and current account deficits will widen as the world recovers from the pandemic. But the mere suggestion of tapering is enough to hold off further selling, and, following a surprise jump in consumer prices in April, markets are also on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs and GDP data on Thursday and inflation on Friday. Majors were mostly steady through the Asia session, with the around $1.2190 and the yen and sterling softening very slightly to hit one-week lows. Dollar strength also clipped the wings of the kiwi and it bought $0.7286 after hints of a 2022 rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had pushed it as high as $0.7316 on Wednesday. The Australian dollar dipped to $0.7732. The yuan bucked the trend because traders took central bank's fixing of the daily midpoint at stronger than 6.4 per dollar as a sign that further gains might be tolerated. It has benefited from inflows into China's credit and equity markets as a government vow to address sharp commodity price gains allayed fears about rising inflation. And the fact that a virtual call between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials seemed to go without acrimony on Wednesday also helped, and the yuan rose to 6.7399 per dollar offshore. The U.S. dollar index held on to Wednesday's gains and was steady at 90.055. Cryptocurrencies slipped, but not so far as to dash gains they have made since collapsing last week. "Expect more short-covering in the USD as investors look for upside surprises in U.S. data today and tomorrow," said strategists at DBS Bank in Singapore in a note on Thursday. WAIT AND SEE The latest fretting about inflation and the risk it prompts tapering was triggered when data in mid-May showed April U.S. CPI running at an annual clip of 4.2% - juiced by the low base of the pandemic year, but still well above forecasts for 3.6%. Fed officials have sought to hose this down with plenty of remarks about how much further they think the recovery needs to run. But they, and notably influential vice chair Richard Clarida, have also began publicly acknowledging at least that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. "That's probably behind the USD strength we're seeing at the moment," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Kim Mundy on the phone from Sydney. "The fact that we're expecting to see quite a strong jump in headline inflation might just reinforce market expectations that maybe the Fed is on track to introduce tapering later this year," she said, adding Friday's PCE will be closely watched. Economists expect core PCE prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Traders said that waiting on this number and on figures through the summer might hem majors into tight ranges until the inflation situation and rates outlook becomes a bit clearer. According to RBC Capital markets, the yen, which is sensitive to U.S. rates movements and began the year tumbling as yields leapt, has spent May in its tightest range since December 2019 and, excepting that month, its tightest range in 45 years. By contrast, the hints of clarity around rate hike timing in New Zealand has vaulted the kiwi closer to the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown among the best performing G10 currencies. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 522 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2188 $1.2192 -0.02% -0.24% +1.2197 +1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.1300 109.1300 +0.00% +5.66% +109.2000 +109.0600 Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8972 0.8979 -0.07% +1.41% +0.8987 +0.8971 Sterling/Dollar 1.4115 1.4121 -0.04% +3.32% +1.4124 +1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2129 1.2127 +0.01% -4.76% +1.2142 +1.2116 Aussie/Dollar 0.7739 0.7742 -0.04% +0.60% +0.7744 +0.7723 NZ 0.7285 0.7283 +0.07% +1.49% +0.7294 +0.7266 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar climbs ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data, ECB policy meet on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar dimmed appetite for bullion, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Wait-and-see mode continues ahead of ECB, US inflation

The dollar recovered the ground lost on Monday, trading flat against most of its major rivals on a weekly basis. For a second consecutive day, trading was dull, with pairs confined to familiar levels as investors keep waiting for first-tier events scheduled for Thursday. The US will publish its latest inflation data, while the European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shuffles higher, shares bask near peaks

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Markets were in their comfort zone on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data and the main volatility gauges all looking reassuringly calm. There was some pressure on sterling as the British government considered whether to...
Businessbywire.news

Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

SINGAPORE - The dollar clung to a small bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the global recovery and policymakers' thinking. Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are growing nervous about whether the beginning...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars becalmed, bond yields hit 4-month lows

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled for direction on Wednesday, as world markets awaited an update on U.S. inflation, while an Australian central banker showed no hint of backing away from its stimulus stance. The Aussie was parked at $0.7742, having spent the past...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,300 level near all-time highs, despite the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Stronger commodity prices helped the big miners and energy stocks drive the market, but it gave away some of the gains on release of data that showed consumer confidence slipping for a second straight month in June.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end slightly lower as global inflation worries weigh

BENGALURU, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended a tick lower on Tuesday as concerns around rising global inflation and high valuations in the domestic market outweighed optimism around the country’s declining COVID-19 cases. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.07% at 15,740.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched down on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although concerns about dry weather impacting production in key U.S. growing regions limited losses. Wheat eased while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Philippine stocks at 3-month high

* China PPI rises at fastest pace in over 12-years, CPI misses forecast * U.S. 10-year bond yields fall to 1-month low overnight * Philippine exports and imports surge in April June 9 (Reuters) - Strong trade data helped Philippine shares strike an over three-month high on Wednesday, while Asia's emerging currencies firmed ahead of a U.S. inflation report that might give a clue to when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus. The Philippine peso and Thai baht gained around 0.2% on the U.S. dollar. Asian investors have adopted a cautious view so far this week, looking to signs price pressure may prompt the Federal Reserve to start discussing early tapering at its policy meeting next week, which could boost the dollar. Economists reckon inflation in May will rise 0.4% over the preceding month, but recent payrolls data showed job hiring did not grow as fast as expected and overnight 10-year Treasury yields fell to a one-month low. "Maybe bond markets are absolutely right. The inflation we are seeing ... is just transitory," Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING, said. In China, the world's second largest economy, producer prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, largely due to higher commodity prices, but that didn't translate into much higher consumer prices. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9% from a year earlier, versus a 8.5% forecast in a Reuters poll and the 6.8% rise in April. Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3%, slower than the 1.6% expected. "Despite risks of some degree of lagged spillover from PPI, the wider point is that the ability of China's supply-side to absorb excessive cost-push mitigates inflation risks," Mizuho bank said in a note. Shanghai's composite index rose 0.4%, while the yuan gained 0.1%. Philippine stocks rose 1.5%, amid a mixed picture in Asia, as both imports and exports surged in April off lower bases last year. The trade deficit came in at $2.73 billion. ING says the Philippines current account surplus may move closer to a deficit by year-end. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Emperador Inc, Ayala Corp and Jollibee Foods Corp were the top gainers in the Phiippines ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 0.70 basis points to 6.439%​​ ** Indonesia raises 34 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.04 -5.67 -0.33 5.19 China +0.10 +2.09 0.36 3.46 India +0.00 +0.24 0.00 12.58 Indonesia +0.00 -1.47 0.43 0.77 Malaysia +0.07 -2.33 -0.20 -2.61 Philippines +0.17 +0.61 1.46 -3.23 S.Korea -0.08 -2.59 -0.29 12.70 Singapore +0.04 -0.15 -0.27 11.07 Taiwan -0.12 +2.69 -0.34 15.52 Thailand +0.22 -3.79 0.72 12.08 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China money market nervous as authorities keep cash on drip feed

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China’s central bank made a minimal cash injection into the banking system on Wednesday as it has done for more than three months, raising concern among traders that short-term money rates could spike ahead of any surge in cash demand. The People’s Bank of China...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant curbs UK equity fund flows in May-Calastone

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Rising cases in Britain of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first detected in India discouraged investors from buying UK-focused equity funds in May, data from fund network Calastone showed on Wednesday. Flows into UK equity funds slowed to 147 million pounds ($208 million) from 335...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on financials boost as COVID-19 cases fall

BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up to hover near record highs on Wednesday, with heavyweight financial companies leading gains, as risk sentiment improved on strength in global markets and declining COVID-19 cases at home. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 15,763.85, while the...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Volatility Limited Ahead of Inflation Data

Investing.com -- The dollar clung to marginal gains in early European trade Wednesday, but volatility was limited with traders awaiting upcoming U.S. inflation data and an ECB meeting for clues about future central bank policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

European shares linger near record levels, airlines rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 9 (Reuters) - European stocks held steady near all-time highs, with investors holding off on taking big bets ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation reading later this week.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines gains, Asian currencies quiet ahead of U.S. inflation data

* China PPI rises at fastest pace in over 12 years, CPI misses forecast * U.S. 10-year bond yields fall to 1-month low overnight * Philippine exports and imports surge in April June 9 (Reuters) - Strong trade data vaulted Philippine shares to a three-month high on Wednesday, while Asian currencies stuck to tight ranges ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering monetary stimulus. Most of the region's currencies were flat to slightly lower, with the Taiwan dollar down 0.2%. Asian investors have adopted a cautious view so far this week, as the dollar stands to gain if signs of price pressure prompt the Fed to start discussing early tapering at its policy meeting next week. Economists reckon U.S. inflation in May will rise 0.4% from the previous month, but recent payrolls data showed job hiring did not grow as fast as expected and overnight 10-year Treasury yields fell to a one-month low, where it continued to trade in Asian hours. "Maybe bond markets are absolutely right. The inflation we are seeing ... is just transitory," Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING, said. In China, the world's second-largest economy, producer prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, largely due to higher commodity prices, though that was yet to seep into consumer inflation. "Despite risks of some degree of lagged spillover from PPI, the wider point is that the ability of China's supply-side to absorb excessive cost-push mitigates inflation risks," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Shanghai's composite index edged higher, while the yuan gained 0.1%, in line with the broader region. Philippine stocks stood out from a mixed picture in Asia with a 1.4% jump, as both imports and exports surged in April off lower bases last year. The trade deficit came in at $2.73 billion, with ING saying the Philippine current account surplus may move closer to a deficit by year-end. The peso edged higher. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Ayala Corp, Ayala Land Inc and Jollibee Foods Corp were the top gainers in the Philippines ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 1.09 basis points to 6.435%​​ ** Indonesia raises 34 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.02 -5.69 -0.35 5.16 China +0.10 +2.10 0.09 3.17 India -0.14 +0.10 0.28 12.89 Indonesia -0.07 -1.54 0.15 0.49 Malaysia +0.05 -2.36 -0.19 -2.60 Philippines +0.08 +0.52 1.36 -3.32 S.Korea -0.09 -2.60 -0.86 12.06 Singapore -0.05 -0.23 -0.26 11.08 Taiwan -0.21 +2.60 -0.64 15.16 Thailand +0.19 -3.82 0.65 12.01 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as banks, Woolworths drag

* Woolworths marks worst session in 6-weeks (Updates to close) June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares pulled back from record highs to end lower in thin trade on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in financial stocks and supermarket giant Woolworths. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained as much as 0.6% in...