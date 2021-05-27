Burlington blows past Q1 earnings estimates, says Q2 off to good start but supply chain issues weigh

Burlington Stores Inc. shares were up 1.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the discount retailer blew past earnings estimates for its fiscal first quarter. New Jersey-based Burlington said it had net income of $171 million, or $2.51 a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $333.7 million, or $5.09 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.59, well ahead of the 83 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed to $2.193 billion from $801.5 million, also well ahead of the $1.776 billion FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 20%, "There were numerous factors that contributed to...