Subaru Solterra Teaser Gets Unofficially Decoded Into a Toyota bZ4X EV Clone

Kia is rumored to be releasing a bunch of new models under a new naming structure soon, but one that is definitely about to arrive is the new Kia Sportage. Kia hasn't revealed too much about this vehicle, but we have seen some spy shots and a couple of attempts at rendering the new crossover, all of which suggest that the design will be radically different for the new 2022 version. Now, the Korean automaker has released a few shadowy teaser images that reinforce that opinion.