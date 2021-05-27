Subaru Solterra Teaser Gets Unofficially Decoded Into a Toyota bZ4X EV Clone
Back in April, we finally took a good look at the first representative of Toyota’s new “Beyond Zero” battery-electric strategy, the strangely named bZ4X concept SUV. Earlier this month, Subaru, which is also fully involved in the development process, has teased us with a shadowy figure of a sibling SUV and called it the Solterra. And that means that at least one of the production models has a name that’s easy to pronounce, irrespective of one's native language.www.autoevolution.com