Three scholarship winners announced by Elizabethtown Rotary No. 6146

WHITE LAKE — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 has awarded scholarships and successfully staged the fifth annual Rotary International Cup.

The scholarship winners are Nick Norris of East Bladen High School, who will attend N.C. State; A.J. Smith of East Bladen, who will attend UNC Pembroke; and Joshah Hall of Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, who will attend Bladen Community College.

A recipient from the Bladen Community College Foundation will be determined at a later time, a release says.

The golf tournament, which helped open the 43rd annual White Lake Water Festival, included 71 players, 28 hole sponsors and 11 team sponsors. Michael Leinwand and Anne Beyer were lead organizers, and were supported by many to include Tiina Mundy, Dr. Amanda Lee, Billie Hall, Linda Burney, Dr. Cathy Gantz and the club’s president, Wayne Schaeffer.