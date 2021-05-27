Bobby’s Guide To Austin Part II: His Favorite Stylish Spots On South Congress Ave
You know what they say: everything is bigger in Texas. And that includes one of Austin’s most vibrant and exciting streets to stay, shop, and dine – South Congress Avenue. It’s packed with places to explore, and I’ve discovered lots of new favorites while spending time in town filming Queer Eye. So today, I’m focusing on this stylish stretch just south out downtown – and sharing all the spots you won’t want to miss on your next visit.bobbyberk.com