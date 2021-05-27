Cancel
Little Falls, NY

Erie Canal boaters wait in Little Falls after lock breaks

By Rick Karlin
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE FALLS —If you’re planning to take a boat trip west on the Erie Canal over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, you might have to settle for a short trip. Since last weekend, the lower gate on Lock E-17 in this Herkimer County community has been stuck and boats had been sitting on the east and west sides of the lock. Only local trips between Waterford and Little Falls have been allowed, as there was no going through the E-17 lock as of Thursday.

www.timesunion.com
