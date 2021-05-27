Warm with a few showers possible Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather was picture perfect. If you are a fan of cool mornings and warm afternoons, I have some bad news for you. It looks like we are entering a more summer-like pattern as we finish out the week. Temperatures this morning are comfortable with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry. We are watching cloud cover moving in from the west. We are also watching showers and thunderstorms across Louisiana and Arkansas that are trying to move into western Mississippi this morning. I think we’ll see clouds move in today, but most locations should stay dry. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs near the mid 80s. Winds will continue this afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in our far southwest counties like Greene, Hale, and Sumter. Rest of us will likely remain dry and warm.