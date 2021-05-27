Cancel
'Dexter' has a new identity in latest revival teaser

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Michael C. Hall stars in the newest teaser for Showtime's upcoming revival of "Dexter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Michael C. Hall's Dexter has taken on a new identity in Showtime's latest teaser trailer for its upcoming revival of Dexter.

The titular serial killer goes by the alias Jim Lindsay and lives in a small, snowy town in the clip released on Wednesday.

Dexter is greeted joyfully by the town's residents who are happy to see him, including a group of high-schoolers who he knows on a first-name basis. The teaser takes place during the holiday season.

Dexter then stops to look at a pair of knives on sale that are being displayed in a storefront window.

Dexter is returning as a 10-episode limited series this fall on Showtime. Showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning for the revival.

The original Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. The series followed a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police department who is secretly a serial killer that targets others like him.

