'Dexter' has a new identity in latest revival teaser
May 27 (UPI) -- Michael C. Hall's Dexter has taken on a new identity in Showtime's latest teaser trailer for its upcoming revival of Dexter.
The titular serial killer goes by the alias Jim Lindsay and lives in a small, snowy town in the clip released on Wednesday.
Dexter is greeted joyfully by the town's residents who are happy to see him, including a group of high-schoolers who he knows on a first-name basis. The teaser takes place during the holiday season.
Dexter then stops to look at a pair of knives on sale that are being displayed in a storefront window.
Dexter is returning as a 10-episode limited series this fall on Showtime. Showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning for the revival.
The original Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. The series followed a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police department who is secretly a serial killer that targets others like him.