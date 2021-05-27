MLB Power Rankings Week 8: There's a new No. 1 team on our list ... who is it?

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Pick Prediction 5/16/2021. Giants at Pirates—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates to play under the total of eight runs. On the mound for San Francisco will be Alex Wood. The lefthander in his five starts has an ERA of 1.80 and WHIP of 0.80. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. Mitch Keller counters for the Pirates. The righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts. Pittsburgh batting only .191 against lefthanders. In their past five games Giants hitting only .183 against righthanders. Pirates under in three of four. Giants under in four of five. Play San Francisco and Pittsburgh under eight.