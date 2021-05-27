Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Three groups still seeking more money in the Louisiana budget

By Julie O'Donoghue
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPzWA_0aD8ihzY00

Louisiana lawmakers have more money to spend this year than they’ve  seen in years, but that doesn’t mean everyone thinks they are getting what they need.

Louisiana’s 10 safety-net hospitals that are supposed to serve people who are poor or lack adequate health insurance say they are short $82.1 million in federal and state funding, under the current state budget plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The Louisiana Superdome is also seeking more money for a massive renovation project, and public school teachers want a bigger raise.

After several years of revenue shortfalls, the state is flush with cash. A week ago, the state revised its revenue projections to include an additional $677 million over the next 14 months . It also has $1.6 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery money to spend in the next year.

The extra money has allowed lawmakers to insert millions of dollars for pet projects into the state spending plan . In the current proposal, there is funding for a Ruston skate park ($125,000), new Ascension Parish high school ($870,000), the National World War II Museum ($500,000) and the city of Central Athletic Foundation ($2 million) — among other local projects.

The Louisiana Senate is expected to vote on the budget plan Thursday. Lawmakers have to finalize their spending proposal  by the end of the legislative session June 10.

Here are some details from the groups still seeking more money:

Safety-net hospitals

Lawmakers have refused to spend an additional $23.8 million in state funding on Medicaid, which the state’s 10 safety-net hospitals said they need to continue all of their services.

If that  $23.8 million is not allocated, it will result in a total loss of $82.1 million because the state will no longer be able to put up money to draw down additional federal funding that would also go to the hospitals. The facilities that would not get the money include University Medical Center in New Orleans, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, Ochsner Lafayette General and seven other hospitals.

These hospitals have been threatened with funding reductions in the past, though typically only in years where the state is short on money. This year is unusual because there’s no question the state could afford to give them the extra money.

Senate Finance Committee chairman Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, said there is a consensus that the hospitals might not need all the money they are seeking. The hospitals received federal funding directly for COVID-19 relief in recent months. Many conservative legislators believe the state’s Medicaid budget needs to be curbed, White said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards would like to see the extra $23 million put into the budget for the hospitals.

“We are hopeful the full funding we requested will be added back in for these important partner hospitals, which have already served so many people in Louisiana, especially during the pandemic,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Edwards’ budget administrator.

Superdome

The Edwards administration and New Orleans lawmakers are pushing for Superdome funding to be included in the next budget cycle.

Under an agreement the Edwards administration struck with the Saints to keep the team in Louisiana, the state was expected to allocate $90 million in the next budget cycle toward the Superdome’s massive $450 million renovation. The Superdome is a state-owned building, but it’s managed by a private company, ASM Global.

By the time the budget is finalized June 10, lawmakers said they expect the Superdome to get some funding, but not the full $90 million. The exact amount of money is still under negotiation.

The Superdome and Saints have not typically aren’t use to state funding barriers. Former Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, was a booster for the facility and one of the most powerful legislators in the state for close to 50 years. He shepherded millions of dollars to the Superdome in recent decades, but retired at the beginning of 2020.

Public school teachers

The current budget proposal includes an $800 annual raise for public school teachers and $400 annual raise for public school support staff — but there had been talk for weeks about giving teachers even more money.

Legislators had discussed proposals to give teachers a $1,000 raise during the next school year, but support for that plan appears to have evaporated.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said the extra $200 per teacher would have cost the state about $20 million — and needed to be spent elsewhere. He said lawmakers would like to look at raising teacher pay again in the 2022 legislative session.

The post Three groups still seeking more money in the Louisiana budget appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

295
Followers
245
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Dardenne
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Budget#Federal Funding#Federal Budget#State Spending#The Louisiana Superdome#Ascension Parish#The Louisiana Senate#Medicaid#University Medical Center#Ochsner Lafayette General#Senate Finance Committee#R Baton Rouge#Saints#Asm Global#Louisiana Lawmakers#Money#Legislators#State Funding Barriers#Funding Reductions#Revenue Shortfalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s public defender system will stay in place

The Louisiana Senate Judiciary B Committee voted 5-1 Tuesday to scuttle legislation that would have overhauled the management of public criminal defense in Louisiana. Several people with political connections put pressure on the committee members to support and oppose the controversial legislation. The bill’s sponsor, Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, R-Houma, is one of the […] The post Louisiana’s public defender system will stay in place appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Resolution initiated by 13-year-old aims to recycle Louisiana’s political campaign signs

When campaigns are over, corrugated plastic signs are often left behind on neutral grounds and in ditches. And there’s another problem: Most city recycling programs don’t accept the signs, which are classified as #5 plastics, the same as yogurt cups and butter tubs. But in 2019 Tre Bishop, the son of Rep. Stuart Bishop, (R-Lafayette) […] The post Resolution initiated by 13-year-old aims to recycle Louisiana’s political campaign signs appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s tax reform would reduce tax rates and enact triggers for future tax cuts

A tax reform package that has already cleared the Louisiana House advanced out of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee Monday proposing to reduce individual income tax rates while repealing deductions for federal taxes paid and enacting triggers for future tax cuts. House Bill 278, co-authored by Sen. Bret Allain and Rep. Stuart Bishop, […] The post Louisiana’s tax reform would reduce tax rates and enact triggers for future tax cuts appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

La. Republicans block qualified immunity bill, setting aside months of bipartisan work

Republicans in a Louisiana Senate committee on Tuesday blocked Rep. Edmond Jordan’s bill to limit qualified immunity for police officers whose conduct is deemed unreasonable — the legislature’s most critical police reform measure and one that was crafted over the last year by a bipartisan panel that included dozens of experts across multiple fields.  House […] The post La. Republicans block qualified immunity bill, setting aside months of bipartisan work appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana 2021-2022 State Budget Plan: Winners and losers

The Louisiana Legislature prioritized roads, bridges and lawmakers’ pet projects in its $43 billion dollar spending plan for the state budget cycle that starts July 1.  Lawmakers’ budget negotiations were easier this year because the state ended up having over $2 billion in unexpected money to spend. In recent years, legislators have had to negotiate […] The post Louisiana 2021-2022 State Budget Plan: Winners and losers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans block ‘Jim Crow jury’ reform in Louisiana House committee

Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee Thursday voted against a so-called “Jim Crow jury” reform bill that would give a shot at freedom to about 1,500 people who remain in Louisiana prisons despite jurors disagreeing on their guilt. In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment that put an end to […] The post Republicans block ‘Jim Crow jury’ reform in Louisiana House committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Legislation to slow down solar development advances in Louisiana Legislature

Two pieces of legislation that could slow solar development in Louisiana moved forward at the State Capitol Wednesday. A House resolution and Senate bill both advanced out of committees without opposition. House Concurrent Resolution 40 by Rep. Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) will block solar projects from being eligible for industrial tax breaks until July 10, and […] The post Legislation to slow down solar development advances in Louisiana Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Seated together: new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail honors Dooky Chase’s for defying segregation

NEW ORLEANS — Last month, as her audience lunched on fried chicken and mustard greens, Sybil Morial summarized why the first marker for the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail was installed outside the dining room’s door, in front of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant. Seventy years ago, this place defied de jure segregation, said Morial, 88, a former […] The post Seated together: new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail honors Dooky Chase’s for defying segregation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Groundbreaking legislation’ setting rules for custody of foster children passes Louisiana House

A bill that would require the Department of Children and Family Services to thoroughly search for adult family members of recently-fostered children within 30 days of taking custody of them passed unanimously in the Louisiana House of Representatives Thursday. Rep. Jason Hughes (D-New Orleans), who brought SB 143 to the floor on behalf of Sen. […] The post ‘Groundbreaking legislation’ setting rules for custody of foster children passes Louisiana House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Senate puts permanent sales tax in play for transportation projects

The Louisiana Senate voted 27-10 Wednesday for a proposal that would make the state’s higher sales tax rate permanent but start shifting revenue from that tax toward transportation projects in 2025. Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, attached the permanent sales tax proposal to a medical marijuana tax bill sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner […] The post Louisiana Senate puts permanent sales tax in play for transportation projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MinoritiesPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature sends transgender sports ban to governor’s desk

The Louisiana Legislature has voted for a ban on transgender women and girls participating in women and girls sports. Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly supported Senate Bill 156. The chambers passed the measure with over two-thirds of lawmakers in favor, a veto-proof majority. Conservative lawmakers stood up and cheered when the bill passed in […] The post Louisiana Legislature sends transgender sports ban to governor’s desk appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s COVID-19 indoor capacity restrictions end Wednesday

There will be no more COVID-19 related restrictions on indoor capacities, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Tuesday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in prisons and in hospitals, but Louisiana’s private businesses and its local governments can choose whether to require masks for their residents and customers. But, starting Wednesday, […] The post Louisiana’s COVID-19 indoor capacity restrictions end Wednesday appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Minus its ‘American exceptionalism’ language, bill requiring lessons on ‘founding principles’ passes Louisiana House

CORRECTION:  A previous version of this story incorrectly identified one of the Republicans who voted against the legislation. A bill that mandates that Louisiana’s public K-8 schools teach students “the founding principles of the U.S.”– including the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address, the Constitution and the Federalist Papers — passed in the Louisiana House […] The post Minus its ‘American exceptionalism’ language, bill requiring lessons on ‘founding principles’ passes Louisiana House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Where were the ‘good’ police when Ronald Greene was being brutalized? | Jarvis DeBerry

During a May 11 debate on the floor of the Louisiana House of Representatives over a bill that would make it easier to sue bad police officers, Rep. Denise Marcelle (D-Baton Rouge), a supporter of the bill, said that about 99.9% of police officers are good.  Marcelle was reiterating a point that had previously been […] The post Where were the ‘good’ police when Ronald Greene was being brutalized? | Jarvis DeBerry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s 1983 flood victims may not get money owed to them after all

The Louisiana Senate leadership may be nixing a deal to finally pay hundreds of Tangipahoa Parish families and business owners who won an enormous legal judgment against the state over flooding in their community nearly 40 years ago. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration had been hoping to settle the $300 million judgment by paying out […] The post Louisiana’s 1983 flood victims may not get money owed to them after all appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Garofalo officially removed as chair of Louisiana House Education Committee

After weeks of a political drama in the House Education Committee that spilled over into the full House, Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-Chalmette) was officially removed as chair of that committee by Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales). “As elected members of the legislature, it is our duty to continually prioritize the needs of our state over and […] The post Garofalo officially removed as chair of Louisiana House Education Committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana has a voting access problem; expanding the number of voting days could help | Valencia Richardson & Candice Battiste

Louisiana has a voting access problem, particularly in areas where Black voters reside. But one bill before the Louisiana Legislature, HB 286 sponsored by Rep. Frederick Jones (D-Monroe), would address this problem by increasing access to in-person voting and extending from seven days to 11 eleven days the window for early voting in presidential elections.
EducationPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Ray Garofalo attempts to chair education committee meeting, but committee doesn’t show

A week after he said he was unfairly stripped of his position as chair of the Louisiana House Education Committee, Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-Chalmette) said he’s still chair and tried to preside over a Wednesday morning meeting of the committee.  However, no meeting happened because only one other member of the 15-member committee showed up. […] The post Ray Garofalo attempts to chair education committee meeting, but committee doesn’t show appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene’s family will ‘not stop fighting for justice,’ advocate says

Surviving family members and other advocates for Ronald Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police officers in May 2019, rallied on the steps of the State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday. They demanded that authorities take immediate action against the officers involved in Greene’s death now that a video showing some of […] The post Ronald Greene’s family will ‘not stop fighting for justice,’ advocate says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Will Louisiana finally get more transparency about how the courts spend money?

The Louisiana Legislature’s current judicial budget proposal includes a provision it doesn’t include in most years — a requirement the court system be more transparent about where it gets its funding and how it spends that money. The Louisiana House inserted a stipulation into the courts budget bill mandating that during the next budget cycle […] The post Will Louisiana finally get more transparency about how the courts spend money? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.