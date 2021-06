First of all I want to apologize for falling behind on my All American reviews. Real life got in the way. So before I start reviewing "Fight the Power", let's quickly recap what's happened in the last few weeks. Jordan was seriously hurt after getting hit again after cheating concussion protocol. He learns that he's done playing football for the year which means he might not play in college, either. The secret of Simone and Jordan's marriage is out, and Olivia is in recovery again and Nurse Joy (who I love) is her new sponsor. Oh, and Billy worries about memory loss? Did I miss anything?