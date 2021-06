For the first time in over a year, Dan + Shay performed in front of their fans. Ahead of their performance, the duo spoke to Elvis Duran at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar pre-show about how eager they were to get back on stage. They said they were most looking forward to the "energy" they share with fans while singing live. Mooney said the two best parts of being a music artist are "hearing your song on the radio for the first time and hearing your fans sing the words back to you."