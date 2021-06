The US slapped sanctions on two senior Houthi military commanders on Thursday as peace efforts to end the brutal US-backed Saudi-led war on Yemen continue to fail. The Biden administration sanctioned the commanders over their role in the Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Maarib province, the only significant territory held by the Saudi-backed government. The US is blaming this offensive for the lack of a ceasefire. But the US refuses to pressure the Saudis into lifting the blockade on Yemen, which is a key Houthi demand for a truce.