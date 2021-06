As I type this, MOP’s Justin is on vacation, though he’ll be back by the time you’re reading it. And dammit, he deserved it. We all do!. Justin is really good at not wasting a good vacation on video games. When he says he’s unplugging, he does it. But some folks? I’ve seen y’all taking a week off work so you can play a launch, straight-up using vacation days to play video games, and I love it. I have never done this, but I am extremely jealous of those who do. Like, if I get a vacation, it’s always because of visiting with relatives. I want a vacation where I can play!