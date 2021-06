It's true that any wedding is really about the two people who are tying the knot, but everyone still wants to nail their own wedding guest look — no shame in that. After all, when there's a professional photographer in the vicinity and the chance of running into an ex or long-forgotten friend, you want to put your best-heeled foot forward. The first item most look towards when preparing to attend a wedding is a flowy, floral dress. But what if you threw tradition out the window and skipped the dress altogether? Yes, you can wear pants to a wedding if dresses aren't your thing.