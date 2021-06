Before starting my company I ran marketing at 3 successful startups. In my experience the 5 things you need for a successful startup are: a great idea, a clear vision, strong work ethic/high energy, web site and resources (people/money) to help bring the concept to reality. The founder also needs to know their strengths and weaknesses so that they can build the best team to support the venture. A track record of success, sense of humor and stellar reputation are huge assets when starting a business too. Great organizations are not created in a vacuum, having mentors and being part of a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem helps avoid rookie mistakes. When you have reference customers/clients to validate your business model and provide testimonial support it helps you scale faster too. It takes a village to launch a successful business.