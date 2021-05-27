Cancel
Disability discrimination commissioner reveals his independent assessment trial was ‘unsatisfactory’

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisability Discrimination Commissioner Ben Gauntlett has revealed he participated in a trial for NDIS independent assessments, but said the experience left him unsatisfied and concerned. National Disability Insurance Minister Linda Reynolds has placed the rollout of the contentious reforms on hold in response to widespread opposition from disability advocates. Senator...

todaynewspost.com
