Rising global temperatures 'inexorably closer' to climate tipping point, WMO says

By Andrea Januta
World Economic Forum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.N. report says there is a 40% chance global temperatures will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years. If this occurred, the world wouldn't be crossing the Paris Climate Accord warming limit - but we would be significantly closer to reaching this threshold.

