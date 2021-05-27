Rising global temperatures 'inexorably closer' to climate tipping point, WMO says

Climate change causes more than one-third of global heat-related deaths each year, new research published Monday in Nature Climate Change finds. Seventy scientists assessed heat deaths in 732 cities from 1991 to 2018 and found 37% of deaths world-wide were directly attributable to climate change. In total they found an average of 9,700 deaths a year, just from the selected cities, could be blamed on human-caused heating. In the 200 US cities studied, the average was 1,100 deaths annually, about 35% due to climate change, while Hawaii had the highest proportion of climate-attributable deaths at 82%. “These are deaths related to heat that actually can be prevented. It is something we directly cause,” Ana Vicedo-Cabrera, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine at the University of Bern in Switzerland, told the AP.