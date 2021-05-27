Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

One year later, few charges for the arson and destruction

By Rilyn Eischens
Posted by 
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiH2O_0aD8i5jJ00

More than 1,000 buildings were burned or damaged in Minneapolis in the days after George Floyd’s murder. Criminal charges have been filed in connection with 11 of them.

A year after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd, setting off days of peaceful protest and nights of widespread destruction, nearly 100 people have faced felony charges in connection to the unrest. Most charging documents, however, seem to describe opportunistic burglars.

A fraction of the charges describe the defendants breaking into buildings or lighting fires, according to a Reformer review of citations and charges from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, the city of St. Paul and the city of Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, 95% of the 520 misdemeanor citations issued to protesters in Minneapolis have been dismissed.

As the Twin Cities were rocked by looting, vandalism and arson in the last days of May 2020, public officials placed the blame on politically motivated outside agitators. State and local leaders said organized criminals and extremists were traveling to Minnesota, taking advantage of the mass demonstrations and tensions to cause trouble.

So far, only one charging document explicitly links the accused to an extremist group, and none seem to describe especially crafty criminals. Most of the accused are Minnesota residents, with just over half living in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Ivan Harrison Hunter, a resident of Boerne, Texas, on a charge of riot after he allegedly fired 13 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle inside the Third Precinct on May 28, the day it was set aflame. Hunter is a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government extremist group Boogaloo Bois, according to a news release from the office .

The vast majority of the accused allegedly posted videos of their activities on social media, were captured by surveillance footage as they took merchandise from stores or were apprehended by police as they stood inside or fled burgled buildings.

Fifteen of the 17 people charged with federal riot- or arson-related crimes are from Minnesota, but just three are from Minneapolis or St. Paul. About 40% of the people charged with felonies by Ramsey or Hennepin County — 31 out of 81 — are from outside the Twin Cities.

Even though damage and looting were more widespread in Hennepin County, there have been fewer charges there than in Ramsey County. Property damage in Minneapolis alone totaled more than $107 million, not counting business inventory losses, according to the Minneapolis Assessor’s Office.

Thirty-three people have been charged with felony crimes in six cities in Hennepin County, according to the county attorney’s office. The majority of the cases are linked to incidents in Minneapolis.

Most of the Hennepin County cases involve third-degree burglary charges — entering a building without consent to steal or commit another crime.

Three people were charged with second-degree burglary, among them two brothers who allegedly live-streamed a video of themselves inside the Third Precinct the day after it was set aflame. One brother was convicted of gross misdemeanor burglary; the other’s case is still open.

Just over half the Hennepin County cases have been resolved. Four people have been convicted of third-degree burglary, including one person who was among a group that broke a window at Target with a trash can, entered the store and took items. Two people facing felony charges were convicted of gross misdemeanors, and seven cases were referred to diversion programs.

Of the 81 charging documents from Hennepin and Ramsey counties, 13 allege the accused broke windows or doors to enter buildings.

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson did not make a department employee available for an interview about property damage and burglary investigations.

Axel Henry, a commander with the St. Paul Police Department, said the department “poured all its resources out into the street” when the civil unrest started in the days after the Memorial Day murder of Floyd. Even Henry — a member of an investigative unit — was in the field for two weeks while the department operated under an emergency deployment plan.

That plan meant officers were ready to respond to destructive outbursts, but it also meant they weren’t available to document crimes and process reports, Henry said. In the week after Floyd’s murder, more than 300 buildings in St. Paul were damaged.

“We as a department didn’t really have the ability to start going after these burglaries, criminal damage to properties, things of that nature,” Henry said. “So we were about two weeks behind the curve. We were already starting out with a deficit.”

The department rolled out a new online system for residents to report crimes and share video and photo evidence. Investigators used those reports to create a “monstrous haystack of cases,” which they narrowed down to about 300 of the most serious after reviewing footage and other evidence, Henry said.

“I am very comfortable that if anybody from the community would have stood over my shoulder during that (process), they would have agreed with the investigative decisions we made,” he said. “With the limits we had, we had to focus on the bigger (crimes).”

The result is that so far, 48 people have been charged with felonies in Ramsey County for crimes that took place on May 28 or 29 — the most destructive days during the unrest. Forty-one of them were charged with third-degree burglary.

Seven were charged with second-degree burglary of a pharmacy in connection to a Walgreens on Grand Avenue that was broken into, and four were charged with second-degree burglary of a school after officers received a report of a burglary at Central High School and saw the group of teens and 20-somethings running from the building.

More than half the cases have been resolved. Seven people were convicted of felonies, and four people accused of felony crimes were convicted of gross misdemeanors.

Nearly one-third of the accused have been referred to diversion programs — treatment court or other remedies outside the legal system — or to victim-offender mediation through the county’s restorative justice program, rather than conviction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead on investigating arson- and riot-related crimes. So far, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 17 people with such crimes, including four charged with setting or fueling fires at the Third Precinct.

The ATF tracked more than 160 fires across the Twin Cities after Floyd’s murder, said ATF spokesperson Ashlee Sherrill. That includes buildings set aflame by fires at neighboring structures and not necessarily damaged by individual instances of arson, she said.

Solvable cases related to the unrest — those with reliable evidence and other leads — are still under investigation, Sherrill said. So far, charges have been filed in connection with 11 burned buildings, according to charging documents.

Arson is notoriously difficult to investigate because both the fire itself and the water to put it out destroy evidence. Nationally, about 20% of arson cases are resolved in court — the lowest rate of all major crimes.

Almost all misdemeanor charges dismissed

More than 600 people were cited or arrested for misdemeanors in the week following Floyd’s murder, according to records from the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The vast majority — 520 of the 612 — were in Minneapolis. All but 26 of those were dismissed. The City Attorney’s Office decided to drop all cases in which charges were related to peaceful protest and prosecuted only the cases involving other criminal conduct, like DWI or possession of a gun without a permit, a city spokesperson said.

While most of the incidents that resulted in felony charges took place on May 28 and 29, the majority of the misdemeanor citations were issued between May 30 and June 1, as law enforcement cracked down on curfew violations.

In Minneapolis, 318 people were cited on May 31 for failure to comply with an order, unlawful assembly or violating the emergency declaration after a demonstration on the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River. Most of the citations were issued by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to requests for comment. When asked about the arrests, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety said the State Patrol is responsible for traffic safety and referred the Reformer to the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson referred the Reformer to the State Patrol.

“Our job is to enforce the laws. We arrest/issue citations based off of what we see as violations of law. Once the charges go to the attorneys, whether it is the City Attorney or County Attorney, it is up to them how they are addressed,” the MPD spokesperson wrote in an email.

Civil liberties advocates say dropping the cases was the right move in the interest of protecting demonstrators’ First Amendment rights.

Isabella Nascimento, an attorney with the ACLU-Minnesota, said using mass arrests as a crowd control tactic can have a chilling effect on demonstrations. Even if the charges are ultimately dismissed, the potential of being held in jail or ending up with a criminal record can deter people from exercising their First Amendment rights, she said.

Edward Maguire, an Arizona State University criminologist, said police are most effective when their work is highly focused. Research shows that most demonstrations contain three types of people: Protesters who are not supportive of destruction — typically the majority of the group; protesters who are supportive of destruction, who account for a small minority; and a small number of people who are not protesters and embed themselves in the crowd with criminal intent, he said.

If a few people are causing trouble, responding to the entire group with shows of force or mass arrests can radicalize the crowd, Maguire said. Plus, the charges typically don’t have enough evidence and fall apart in court, or are dismissed like in the Twin Cities, he said.

“Why bother making those junk arrests? Really focus on the people who are engaged in destructive and violent behavior,” Maguire said.

The post One year later, few charges for the arson and destruction appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

119
Followers
163
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Murder Charges#Criminal Charges#Felony Charges#Murder Cases#Target#Mpd#Minnesota State Patrol#Atf#Arizona State University#Central High School#Arson Cases#Widespread Destruction#Felony Crimes#Criminal Damage#Vandalism#Second Degree Burglary#Mass Arrests#Incidents#Conviction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Legislature debating decriminalizing fare evasion, allowing Metro Transit to focus on more serious crimes

An attempt to reform how Minnesota enforces transit fare and deals with a concerning rise in serious crime on trains and buses in recent years hangs in the balance as the Legislature nears a self-imposed deadline to finish their work for the year.  People who ride without paying the $2.50 fare pay a $180 fine […] The post Legislature debating decriminalizing fare evasion, allowing Metro Transit to focus on more serious crimes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MinoritiesPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Where is the outraged sense of self-preservation when we are under attack by our own? | Column

The protests we’ve seen against police, i.e., occupying storm troopers, are an understandable, even obligatory response of Black people, borne of self-preservation.  But also I’m sorry to say it’s open to question how much Black lives indeed matter to Black communities. Where is the outraged sense of self-preservation when we are under attack by our […] The post Where is the outraged sense of self-preservation when we are under attack by our own? | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PoliticsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Lawmakers decide on billions in spending, shrouded in secrecy

In 2019, after Gov. Tim Walz had ensconced himself with House DFL and Senate GOP legislative leaders behind closed doors to hash out a budget, he told journalists he was frustrated with the lack of transparency into the backroom deals that have come to define the close of Minnesota legislative sessions. Two years later, he […] The post Lawmakers decide on billions in spending, shrouded in secrecy appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IndustryPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Reformer Radio: Marathon v. the Teamsters

Workers at the oil refinery in St. Paul Park say the plant’s owner, Marathon, has put them on a path to catastrophe. “Safety’s kinda went on the backburner.… Especially now that big corporation Marathon owns us. It’s pretty much corporate greed over safety,” said Matt Foss, a fire mechanic and rescue squad lieutenant who’s worked […] The post Reformer Radio: Marathon v. the Teamsters appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Emails show Minneapolis police chief coordinated with PR pros to fight council, protect budget

Bill Rodriguez was the first speaker at the first public hearing on cutting funding to the Minneapolis Police Department. “We need both: the police and reform,” Rodriguez said at a City Council meeting in November. Variations on that phrase — “we need both” — were repeated throughout the hearing. It is the signature talking point of […] The post Emails show Minneapolis police chief coordinated with PR pros to fight council, protect budget appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MinoritiesPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Neighbors, feeling bullied, want activists to leave George Floyd Square

A year after the murder of George Floyd, some residents who live near the four-block area now graced by his name want the people running the autonomous zone to remove the barricades and leave. They say people in the neighborhood have been shot at, robbed, carjacked, threatened with deadly weapons and sexually harassed. “This is […] The post Neighbors, feeling bullied, want activists to leave George Floyd Square appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Minn. Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead prosecution against Brooklyn Center officer accused of killing Daunte Wright

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be leading the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is accused of second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.  The decision to have Ellison’s office prosecute Potter is a victory for activists who had called for either Ellison or a […] The post Minn. Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead prosecution against Brooklyn Center officer accused of killing Daunte Wright appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s open records law needs an enforcer | Column

If plumbers spent as much time giving each other awards as journalists, the streets would be flooded with water spewing from unfixed pipes.  That said, I’m proud that the Reformer won an award from New York University for best use of public records for a story we published last year called “The Bad Cops: How […] The post Minnesota’s open records law needs an enforcer | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PoliticsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

In defense of the bureaucracy | Opinion

Thirty years ago, my dad missed a very important turn. Driving my mother to the hospital, and perhaps owing to the end-of-May legislative session, he was fatigued and dwelling on last-minute legislative work for his state agency. Fortunately, the missed turn did not preclude a healthy baby boy from being born, a “session baby.” So […] The post In defense of the bureaucracy | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Public HealthPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Use an old marketing trick to reach the hard-to-reach unvaccinated | Opinion

Minnesota, like much of the nation, has gone all-in on vaccinations as our main battle tactic in the fight against COVID-19.  We’ve lifted mask mandates and social distancing guidelines, following surprise new guidance from the federal government. People are crowding back into cafes and stadium seats. Yours truly recently enjoyed his first professionally poured glass […] The post Use an old marketing trick to reach the hard-to-reach unvaccinated | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FestivalPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories | Column

I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in 1975 at the end of that conflict. My heroes were UPI war correspondents — Leon Daniel, Kate Webb and Joseph L. Galloway. Daniel was a friend. He died in 2006. Webb was a role model and later, mentor. […] The post On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUSPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Remarks of then-President Barack Obama at Arlington, Memorial Day, 2016

Secretary Carter, General Dunford, Mr. Hallinan, Major General Becker, members of our Armed Forces, veterans, and most of all, our Gold Star families: I’m honored to be with you once again as we pay our respects, as Americans, to those who gave their lives for us all. Here, at Arlington, the deafening sounds of combat […] The post Remarks of then-President Barack Obama at Arlington, Memorial Day, 2016 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, with 35 House Republicans joining […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe Capitol attack appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Public HealthPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Essential worker speaks: Kind words aren’t enough | Opinion

As our elected officials get closer to making a final deal at the Legislature, and we continue to make progress in slowing down COVID-19, it’s a complicated time for those of us who have been called “essential” workers over past last year. As a janitor — like many occupations that people too often overlook until […] The post Essential worker speaks: Kind words aren’t enough | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Brooklyn Center, MNPioneer Press

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Congressional Democrats scrutinize state elections laws for effect on minority voters

WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House panel on Monday debated whether some state elections laws disenfranchise certain voters, including people of color, and split along party lines in their conclusions. The chair of the elections subcommittee of the House Administration Committee, Rep. G. K. Butterfield, D-N.C., voiced his concerns about recent voting requirement laws […] The post Congressional Democrats scrutinize state elections laws for effect on minority voters appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.