Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How Asia and Africa are finding innovative ways to plug the COVID-19 health gaps

By Emma Batha
World Economic Forum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative solutions have been developed across Africa and Asia to deal with the increasing demand for health workers and services due to COVID-19. These include the use of drones, solar-powered freezers and utilizing Pakistan's unemployed doctors. In a pandemic, these solutions can be the deciding factor between effectively managing the...

www.weforum.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Systems#Social Enterprises#Healthcare Systems#Health Care#Critical Areas#Healthcare Workers#G20#Virohan Institute#Yunus Social Business#Kaaro Health#Solar Freeze#Healthcare Gaps#Innovative Solutions#Health Gaps#Health Organisations#Asia#Health Workers#Covid Patients#Socio Economic Barriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldraleighnews.net

IFRC seeks instant action to resolve COVID-19 vaccine crisis in Asia

DHAKA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Instant action is needed by governments and pharmaceutical companies to fix a COVID-19 vaccine supply crisis in Asia as countries run out of stocks while suffering grim record daily death tolls, a global humanitarian organization said Friday. According to the International Federation of Red Cross...
WorldUN News Centre

UN agencies appeal for funds as COVID-19 surge eclipses South Asia

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched a $164 million appeal for personal protective gear, together with COVID-19 testing and control equipment, to save lives amidst the deadly wave of infections which continues to sweep across South Asia. Across the region of almost 2 billion people, more than three...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Africa hampered: WHO

Brazzaville [Congo], May 21 (ANI): Africa's rollout of coronavirus vaccines is being undermined by supply shortages and financial difficulties, the African regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. "While limited supplies of doses are hampering the large-scale rollout of vaccines, funding for operational costs is also...
Public Healthunicefusa.org

Geneva Palais Briefing Note On COVID-19 In South Asia

This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. NEW YORK (May 25, 2021) – “The scenes we are witnessing in South...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Asia Album: Pakistanis receive COVID-19 vaccine in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (Xinhua) -- People lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's Punjab Province, on Wednesday. Pakistan reported 3,256 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 886,184, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Africa continues to grow despite Covid-19 pandemic

African hotel development continued its growth trend in 2020, with 82,000 rooms in 447 hotels in the pipeline at the beginning of 2021. This is according to the 13th annual survey by W Hospitality Group, acknowledged as the industry’s most authoritative source on growth and development. Whilst the Covid-19 outbreak had a profoundly negative impact on Africa’s hotel operations, the impact on deal signing was, surprisingly, much less – there were 71 deals with 10,000 rooms signed since the last study, down “only” 30 per cent on the previous year.
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19 in Africa: our WHO media briefing

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A World Economic Forum briefing with the World Health Organization will focus on vaccine financing and the economic impact of COVID-19 on African economies. The briefing will be live at 12.00...
Public Healthoecd-development-matters.org

COVID-19 impact on higher education in Africa

By Peter Koninckx, Strategic and Commercial Advisor, Cunégonde Fatondji, Analyst Intern, and Joel Burgos, Senior Project Manager, ShARE. Beyond the death toll and illness of millions of people due to COVID-19, businesses, healthcare, culture and education have had to cope with severe disturbances. But in our opinion, one could argue that higher-education students are amongst the most affected populations, particularly those in Africa. Although Africa is the continent with the least reported cases, the closure of higher education institutions was more widespread, and mitigation measures less effective than in other regions, according to a survey we conducted with more than 165 students across 21 African countries. No quick-fix solution exists, but the current crisis has highlighted the weaknesses in higher education in Africa, indicating where governments, international institutions, NGOs, and the private sector should focus their efforts.
Charitieshornobserver.com

Russkiy Mir Expanding its Activities into Asia and Africa

As popularly known Russian NGO, Russkiy Mir has been operating abroad. Its primary function is to strengthen Russian language and Russian literature and culture in foreign countries. Within that framework, Asia and Africa are interesting and important for this organization. There are three meanings of this small word "Mir" which...
Public Healthktbb.com

Severe COVID-19 patients more likely to die in Africa than in any other region, study finds

(LONDON) -- COVID-19 patients in Africa who become critically ill are more likely to die than those in any other region of the world, according to a new study. The report, published Thursday in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, was based on data from 64 hospitals across 10 African nations -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa -- between May and December 2020.
Public HealthForeign Policy

Southeast Asia Had COVID-19 Under Control. What Went Wrong?

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, life in Southeast Asia stayed normal. Worshippers thronged Buddhist temples, taxis and tuk-tuks jostled at traffic lights, and revelers crooned in late-night karaoke bars. In February, however, disaster struck. Massive outbreaks have forced Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos into ongoing lockdowns. Given...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Africa has far higher death rate among critically ill Covid-19 patients, study finds

Africa now has the highest death rate in the world among adults who become critically ill after contracting Covid-19, according to new data.The African Covid-19 Critical Care Outcomes Study (ACCCOS) published in The Lancet observed 64 hospitals across 10 African countries between May and December 2020 and recorded the deaths of 1,483 patients from the respiratory disease out of 3,077 cases, giving the developing continent a mortality rate of 48.2 per cent, considerably higher than the 31.5 per cent global average.Its authors attribute the disturbing discrepancy to a lack of intensive care resources and an underuse of those available,...
Public Healththenewsmarket.com

Africa urgently needs 20 million second doses of COVID−19 vaccine

Brazzaville, 27 May 2021 – Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the 8—12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). A single dose of the...