Lime Prime is the scooter company’s new monthly subscription service

Amazon’s super-speedy Prime Now delivery service is getting a new digital home at Amazon. Prime Now, which launched in 2014 as an exclusive benefit for Amazon Prime members, provides delivery on tens of thousands of goods in two hours or less in select cities in the U.S., U.K., Canada and at least seven other countries. In what Amazon says is a move to make the Prime Now experience more seamless for customers, the e-tail giant plans to retire the standalone Prime Now app and website by the end of this year, moving the two-hour delivery offer onto the main Amazon app and site.