As the pandemic continues, hotels are finding new, creative fees — mandatory gratuities for housekeeping and electricity usage. I just discovered hotel electricity fees being charged in some American hotels! Of course, I know that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down. But it’s still with us and could surge again if enough Americans aren’t vaccinated to create herd immunity. In recent days, there have typically been more than 10,000 new cases and several hundred deaths daily from the virus. With the pandemic waning, many Americans plan to travel again. So it’s time to take a closer look at hotel fees anew, particularly those beyond comprehension.