Sony confirms ‘Uncharted 4’ is coming to PC

While there are dozens of PS4 exclusives that still remain exclusives on PS5, PS4 and PS3, Sony has begun porting a handful of games to PC. Last year we got Horizon Zero Dawn. In addition, Days Gone released last week. Sure, Sony is not releasing these games every month but the company announced a while back that they were dedicated to the PC platform. It seems the Uncharted series is the next PS4 exclusive to make its way to PC as according to an investor report, Sony let the cat out of the bag before the official Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PC announcement.