Sony confirms ‘Uncharted 4’ is coming to PC

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End won’t be a PlayStation-exclusive anymore. Sony has revealed (PDF) in a report presented to investors that the title is heading to PC as part of its strategy to find new fans for its IPs and to target new geographies. Survival horror game Days Gone arrived on Steam on May 19th, so there’s a chance that Uncharted will follow suit. In addition, the company has told investors that it’s expecting the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 to break even in June and to become increasingly profitable in the months after that.

