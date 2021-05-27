Cancel
Google makes it easier to transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos

By Erin Fox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is adding a new “Save to Photos” button to Gmail which you can press to automatically save an emailed image to Google Photos, the company has announced. It’s rolling out to personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers over the next couple of weeks and will be available alongside the existing “Add to Drive” button. Unfortunately it only works on JPEGs for the time being. Sorry PNG stans.

