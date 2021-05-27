Derrick Rose Is the Knicks’ New Game-Changer to Beat the Hawks

Tom Thibodeau would be foolish not to start Derrick Rose, as the Knicks saw improvement on both sides of the ball in Game 2 against the Hawks. The ball was always in Tom Thibodeau’s court. Anyone who watched even a handful of games this season saw that Derrick Rose was the vastly superior option to Elfrid Payton. They would have also seen that Payton would become a massive liability in the postseason when the game slows down and halfcourt execution becomes paramount.