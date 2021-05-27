Cancel
NBA

Derrick Rose Is the Knicks’ New Game-Changer to Beat the Hawks

By Mike Cortez
theknickswall
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Thibodeau would be foolish not to start Derrick Rose, as the Knicks saw improvement on both sides of the ball in Game 2 against the Hawks. The ball was always in Tom Thibodeau’s court. Anyone who watched even a handful of games this season saw that Derrick Rose was the vastly superior option to Elfrid Payton. They would have also seen that Payton would become a massive liability in the postseason when the game slows down and halfcourt execution becomes paramount.

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

