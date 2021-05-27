Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor Feels the Climax of the Film Has Scope for a Dark and Gritty Sequel
Actor Arjun Kapoor feels the climax of Dibakar Bannerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sets up the prospect of a sequel that can be dark and gritty. "If you see the climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realise that there is a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and thrilling," Arjun said.