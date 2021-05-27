Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor Feels the Climax of the Film Has Scope for a Dark and Gritty Sequel

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Arjun Kapoor feels the climax of Dibakar Bannerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sets up the prospect of a sequel that can be dark and gritty. “If you see the climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realise that there is a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and thrilling,” Arjun said. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru – How IMDB Ratings of These Movies Show We Have Been Using the Site All Wrong! (News Brig Exclusive).

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arjun Kapoor
Person
Parineeti Chopra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbrig Com#News Brig#Actor Arjun Kapoor#Film#Aur Pinky#Imdb Ratings#Amazon Prime Video#World#Exclusive#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshauterrfly.com

Arjun Kapoor Talks About Respecting Malaika Arora’s Past And Boundaries

What makes a couple that makes people believe in love a little stronger? What makes a couple that restores our faith in finding “the one”? Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often touted as an unconventional duo as their romance gives two hoots about the societal norms that dictate our pursuit of happiness. Malaika Arora is older than Arjun Kapoor, considerably. A divorcee, a mother – if our society kept a comprehensive ranking score, Arora wouldn’t get a good one. They love trying to reduce a woman down to her marital status and judge her through sanskaar-tinted glasses. But Arora is a stunning woman who has time and again exhibited her strength, her conviction and her pleasantly non-conformist mindset. No wonder, Kapoor is smitten by her. No wonder, his words paint him as a woke guy because it takes one to not feel threatened by the enigma of a strong woman.
Celebritiestelugubulletin.com

Arjun Kapoor buys a swanky sky-villa for Malaika Arora!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The couple never misses a chance to leave people amazed with their adorable relationship goals.
Movieshauterrfly.com

5 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Sherni’ Trailer: Vidya Balan Roars Per Usual But Why Is Everything Else So Vague?

Some actors and filmmakers are considered a sure thing. When you find out that their film or series is releasing, you know to set that bar of expectations at a certain high, because they’ve never disappointed you. For me, Vidya Balan falls in that category of performers. I’ve always enjoyed her movies, and what she brings to her characters to elevate them to a whole new level. So naturally, the trailer of Sherni bring dropped by Amazon Prime Video India had me eager to see what VB is serving up next, after her stint as the human computer, Shakuntala Devi in the eponymous biopic. Another strong female character that will have a lot to unpack? Maybe! What makes Sherni even more intriguing is that it is directed by Newton filmmaker Amit V. Masurkar.
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Collage on Crossing 5 Decades in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has won millions of hearts with his acting over a period of five decades. He also keeps sharing various pictures and videos from his life and career with his fans. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to post a collage of his roles from different movies as he completed 52 years in the Hindi film industry. The poster had photographs of some of his best characters played every year since he made his debut in 1969.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Aanand L Rai’s team on reports of Kartik Aaryan’s exit from their film: Baseless rumours

There has been a buzz of Kartik Aaryan being dropped from filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming production venture. On Monday, many reports suggesting the same had surfaced the internet. However, putting an end to these speculations, the production banner Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said the team is still in talks with the actor for a movie project. Kartik has lately been in the news for his exit from Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2” and is reportedly no longer a part of Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming home production, titled “Freddie”.
Celebritiesasumetech.com

Amitabh Bachchan Is Still Wondering How 52 Years In Bollywood Went By!

Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. Looking back at his over five-decade career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by. The thespian shared a collage of his looks in highlights films on Instagram in the early hours of Monday. The films featured in the collage include his debut film Saat Hindustani, which released in 1969, along with Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Sherni teaser: Vidya Balan as forest officer finds her way into the wild, leaving fans intrigued and excited

Vidya Balan starrer ‘Sherni’ has been in the news since the first look was unveiled. It is all set to release in the month of June, this year. On Monday the makers dropped its teaser. Featuring Vidya in the lead as a forest officer, the film’s teaser showcases life in the wilderness. As fans are waiting to see Vidya’s performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected. Directed by Amit Masurkar and written by Aastha Tiku, the film has the actress playing the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) office.
TV & Videossamachar-news.com

Emotional Tale About a Woman and Tiger Hunt

“Sherni”, featuring Vidya Balan, is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, the streaming platform announced Wednesday. Directed by Amit Masurkar of “Newton” fame, the upcoming drama is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. According to a press release, “Sherni” will see Balan as an upright...
Worldnewsbrig.com

Ilayaraja Birthday Special: Aye Zindagi, Cheeni Kum, Piddly Si Baatein – 5 Hindi Hits Composed by the Music Maestro!

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja celebrates his birthday today (June 2). The iconic star has many superhit albums and honours to his credit, which echoes his passion for his work. Having predominantly worked in the South industry, the composer has also churned hits for films in other languages too. Talking in specific about the Hindi film industry, Ilayaraja has scored music for a very few Bollywood movies, which turned out to be hit. And on the occasion of his born day, let’s take a look at the five best Hindi songs composed by the maestro. Nargis Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Songs of the Legendary Actress Sung By Lata Mangeshkar!
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Malaika Arora talks about her COVID recovery journey

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020, in a new social media post on Monday, opened up and spoke at length about her recovery experience from the deadly virus, saying it was "not easy". The 47-year-old star took to...
Beauty & Fashionsamachar-news.com

Disha Patani Shares Pics Flaunting Toned Body, NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s Domestic Helps

Disha Patani shared several pictures on social media flaunting her toned body. She is cozying up to her cats in the candid images. In another news, Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an ongoing investigation into the drugs angle in the death of the Bollywood actor, his house helps at the time, Neeraj and Keshav, have also been summoned by the anti-drugs agency for questioning.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Diseny Is Starting Filming on ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

In 2007 Disney released the fairytale movie Enchanted. The movie was a cute parody of Disney’s previous fairytale movies and it was about a cartoon princess named Giselle, played by Amy Adams, finding herself transported to the live action world of modern day New York where she meets a cynical divorce attorney named Robert, played by Patrick Dempsey, and his young daughter named Morgan. Giselle is followed by her former love interest Prince Edward, played by James Marsden, and his evil step mother Queen Narissa, played by Susan Sarandon.
Minoritieshiplatina.com

Leslie Grace Says Latinx Community Will Feel Seen in film ‘In The Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s beloved musical In the Heights is making its big-screen debut next month and it’s been praised for being a celebration of Latinidad in the film industry when representation remains so limited. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) revolves around a community within Washington Heights, a neighborhood in Manhattan, New York that’s predominantly Dominican/Puerto Rican as it struggles with gentrification slowly eradicating the way of life its residents once knew. The cast includes Puerto Rican actor Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner with big dreams, Mexican actress Melissa Barrera as an aspiring fashion designer and his love interest, Puerto Rican actor Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario a taxi cab company owner, and Dominican actress Leslie Grace as his daughter Nina Rosario.
Moviestheubj.com

Emerald Fennell, has completed the script for the Nemesis film

The most recent draft of the content for the Nemesis film composed by Promising Young Woman chief, Emerald, Fennell is done. As indicated by the maker of the funnies, Mark Millar. Fennel has showed up in different movies like The Danish Girl in little jobs. Yet she later acquired more extensive acknowledgment for her job in the Netflix series. The Crown, and for as of late composition and getting behind the camera for Promising Young Woman, her element first time at the helm. The film follows Carey Mulligan’s character, Cassandra, a clinical school dropout turned vigilante. Who is hoping to retaliate for the passing of her dearest companion, an assault casualty who ended it all.
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney Almost Released a Gritty Live-Action ‘Gargoyles’ Film

When you think of The Walt Disney Company, “family-friendly” might be one of the first phrases that leap to mind. After all, Walt Disney wanted his films and theme parks to be things that parents and children could enjoy together. As it turns, out, though, there was at least one live-action Disney movie that almost changed this squeaky clean image — but, Gargoyles was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Signed A 5-Movie Deal For Enola Holmes Sequels

There’s been so much speculation surrounding Henry Cavill’s future that the actor even had to step in and ask his fans to kindly refrain from weighing in on his personal and professional life, so it was only fitting that his next career move was an entirely expected one. The DCEU’s...