Lady Gaga performs Smelly Cat duet with Lisa Kudrow in Friends reunion special

By Leonardo Jr
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers on Friends: The Reunion. Could we BE any more thrilled with the celebrity guest stars on Friends: The Reunion special?. One notable surprise was none other than Lady Gaga, who performed a duet of ‘Smelly Cat’ with Lisa Kudrow. You know, the song that goes like this: “Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat, it’s not your fault.” Watch the above video for a hilarious refresher.

