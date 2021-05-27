Mass disqualifications set the stage for Iran’s presidential election

Two weeks before the presidential elections in Iran (June 18), which are marked by the sweeping disqualification by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council (GC) of most candidates – only seven out of 592 were approved –Iran witnessed a significant depreciation in the prestige of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response to heavy pressure directed against him following the strict vetting process and in the shadow of escalating calls at home and abroad to boycott the elections, Khamenei was forced to issue a startling statement on June 4 that stated that “injustice and sin have been done against some of the candidates who have not received permission to join the election campaign.” The Supreme Leader’s remarks came only ten days after he himself expressed strong support for the Council’s decision and called on everyone to abide by it and not criticize the GC.