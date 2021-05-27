Cancel
Presidential Election

Mass disqualifications set the stage for Iran’s presidential election

By Sina Toossi
responsiblestatecraft.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElections inside Iran have never met standards set by the world’s liberal democracies. Yet, the electoral process in Iran has often possessed a vibrancy that is rare in the Middle East. Despite limitations on eligibility and speech, candidates running against the Islamic Republic’s establishment have won consequential elections on several occasions. The upcoming presidential election on June 18 is shaping up to be an inflection point. Hardline political forces, greatly empowered after years of U.S. pressure, have disqualified en masse anyone who could seriously challenge their preferred candidate: judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.

responsiblestatecraft.org
