Athletics Canada has tough choices to make for the Tokyo Olympic marathon team; credit to the athletes
In October 2019, during the initial Tokyo Olympic qualification window, Vancouver’s Dayna Pidhoresky and Calgary’s Trevor Hofbauer were the first Canadian runners to cross the finish line at the Toronto Marathon. The two athletes finished faster than their respective qualifying standards of 2:29:30 and 2:11:30. Pidhoresky finished with a new personal best of 2:29:03 and Hofbauer, likewise at 2:09:51, for the second-fastest Canadian result all-time. Only Cam Levins from Vancouver Island has run faster. During the 2018 Toronto Marathon, he finished in the time of 2:09:25, to break Jerome Drayton’s 43-year-old record of 2:10:09. Being Canadian champions, as per Athletics Canada’s criteria, Pidhoresky and Hofbauer are guaranteed to compete for Canada in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympic Games, barring injury.athleticsillustrated.com