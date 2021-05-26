Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Athletics Canada has tough choices to make for the Tokyo Olympic marathon team; credit to the athletes

By Christopher Kelsall
athleticsillustrated.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2019, during the initial Tokyo Olympic qualification window, Vancouver’s Dayna Pidhoresky and Calgary’s Trevor Hofbauer were the first Canadian runners to cross the finish line at the Toronto Marathon. The two athletes finished faster than their respective qualifying standards of 2:29:30 and 2:11:30. Pidhoresky finished with a new personal best of 2:29:03 and Hofbauer, likewise at 2:09:51, for the second-fastest Canadian result all-time. Only Cam Levins from Vancouver Island has run faster. During the 2018 Toronto Marathon, he finished in the time of 2:09:25, to break Jerome Drayton’s 43-year-old record of 2:10:09. Being Canadian champions, as per Athletics Canada’s criteria, Pidhoresky and Hofbauer are guaranteed to compete for Canada in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympic Games, barring injury.

athleticsillustrated.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Levins
Person
Trevor Hofbauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#London Marathon#Vancouver Island#Athletics Illustrated#Athletics Canada#The Marathon Project#Shoo Ins#London Olympian#Toronto Marathon#National Team Committee#Ntc#Cbc#Athletes#Fukuoka Marathon#Canadian Champions#Fitness Event#Qualification#World#Calgary#Coaches Jim Finlayson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

British athletes, staff to be vaccinated before Tokyo Games

Team GB athletes and staff travelling to the Olympic and Paralympic Games will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots before they travel to Tokyo, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Friday. The BOA said the vaccines will be obtained through an agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Pfizer which...
Sportsmountainviewtoday.ca

Window to qualify for Olympics closing: Olds athlete

OLDS — Local discus thrower Rachel Andres says her chances to make the Canadian Olympic team are dwindling, because under new provincial COVID restrictions, no more track and field meets are allowed. Andres lays that squarely at the feet of people who haven’t been following COVID restrictions as well as...
Sportsteamusa.org

Meet the 12 Tokyo-Bound Athletes On The U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Team

Now that its 12-player roster is complete, the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team has just one thing to focus on: Getting back on top of the medal stand. Team USA has the most wheelchair rugby gold medals since the sport’s Paralympic debut in 1996, but is seeking its first championship since the Paralympic Games Beijing 2008. Athletes have had to wait even longer for their shot at that gold medal with the postponement of the Tokyo Games, but reconvened this past week for a team selection camp at the Lakeshore Foundation Olympic & Paralympic Training site in Birmingham, Alabama. Sixteen athletes competed for a spot on the team, with 12 chosen for the Paralympic roster and four selected as alternates.
Public HealthThe Independent

British athletes guaranteed Covid vaccine opportunity before travelling to Tokyo

British athletes and support staff have been guaranteed the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus prior to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The British Olympic Association confirmed to the PA news agency that the Government has agreed to cover jabs for the entirety of the travelling parties, using vaccines made available through a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and Pfizer.
Sportsq957.com

Athletics-Olympic triple jump champion Taylor injured ahead of Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – Double Olympic and four-times world triple jump champion Christian Taylor has ruptured his Achilles tendon just over two months before the Tokyo Olympics, his fiancee said on Thursday. The American, who won gold at the London 2012 Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was injured during...
HealthMetro International

South Africa to vaccinate athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympic games

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African athletes due to participate in this year’s Tokyo Olympics will receive COVID-19 shots during a vaccination rollout that has so far prioritised the elderly and frontline workers, the country’s medicine authority said on Tuesday. Tokyo is due to host the Games from July 23 to...
Sportsolympics.com

International Athletes’ Forum ends with athletes expressing full support for Tokyo 2020

Nearly 2,000 athletes’ commission members registered to participate virtually in the 10th International Athletes’ Forum, the largest-ever athlete representative event, which ran from 26 to 27 May. Athletes’ commission members from 199 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), all summer and winter Olympic sports federations, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International...
TV & VideosSports Business Journal

HBO's "Real Sports" explores athletes protesting at Tokyo Games

With the Tokyo Games two months away, "battle lines are already being drawn” between the IOC and “athletes who are no longer content to just shut up and play,” according to HBO’s Bryant Gumbel. IOC officials are "warning that no kind of demonstration will be permitted a...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Athletes should travel to Tokyo with confidence - IOC chief

Olympic chief Thomas Bach has told athletes they should travel to Tokyo with "full confidence" that the delayed 2020 Games will be safe for competitors and not jeopardise the health of the Japanese people. Speaking in a Q&A session during an online conference of the Athletes' Commission on Thursday, the...
Sportswhtc.com

Athletics-Semenya bids for 5000m slot at Tokyo Olympics

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Caster Semenya, denied an opportunity to win a third successive Olympic 800 metres gold, will on Friday attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games over 5000m. Semenya will run in a meeting in Durban where she must dramatically improve her personal best over the distance to...
Worldinsidethegames.biz

Fiji athletes have first COVID-19 vaccinations before Tokyo 2020

Fiji has announced that its squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has received a first dose of vaccination against COVID-19. Wayne O'Connor, Fiji's COVID-19 liaison officer, said the extended squad has been jabbed using AstraZeneca vaccines as part of the global Covax programme. O'Connor added that Team Fiji's doctor is...
HealthFox 59

Latin Olympic athletes vaccinated in Miami

Speedway non-profits eagerly await local Indy 500 parking fundraising efforts. Indy's youth summer programs seek to offer young people safe, fun space. Memorial Day ‘Taps Tour’ to be performed for your fallen hero. Governor Holcomb Travels to Israel.
SportsSwimInfo

A Relaxed Rule 40 Will Allow Athletes Greater Endorsement Opportunities at Tokyo Games

A Relaxed Rule 40 Will Allow Athletes Greater Endorsement Opportunities at Tokyo Games. Remember Ryan Lochte’s “Jeah!” sunglasses from the 2012 London Olympics?. The plastic pinhole shades, marked at $14.95 a pop and now nowhere to be found, sported a phrase that the swimmer adapted from Young Jeezy’s celebratory exclamation “Cheah!” Reezy liked the word so much that he tried to trademark it, running afoul of Compton rapper MC Eiht, who claimed to have used it first.
Tennishypebeast.com

Dog Days of Tokyo May Obstruct Olympic Athletes' Performance

Aside from the ongoing concerns with the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the nation, mother nature has created another hurdle as Japan’s temperature rises to a risky degree. According to a report entitled Rings of Fire published by The British Association for Sustainable Sport,...
Sportswincountry.com

Athletics-Nigeria to host last chance for African athletes to qualify for Olympics

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Nigeria has agreed to host next month’s African Athletics Championship as a replacement for Algeria, keeping alive an opportunity for many athletes to achieve Olympic qualification. Many athletes faced missing out after Algeria requested a postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship had been set...