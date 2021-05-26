Athletics Canada has tough choices to make for the Tokyo Olympic marathon team; credit to the athletes

Now that its 12-player roster is complete, the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team has just one thing to focus on: Getting back on top of the medal stand. Team USA has the most wheelchair rugby gold medals since the sport’s Paralympic debut in 1996, but is seeking its first championship since the Paralympic Games Beijing 2008. Athletes have had to wait even longer for their shot at that gold medal with the postponement of the Tokyo Games, but reconvened this past week for a team selection camp at the Lakeshore Foundation Olympic & Paralympic Training site in Birmingham, Alabama. Sixteen athletes competed for a spot on the team, with 12 chosen for the Paralympic roster and four selected as alternates.