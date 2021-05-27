Big Banks Express Caution Over Crypto At Senate Hearing

Some of America’s biggest banks have said they’ll start resuming foreclosures on delinquent mortgages this summer when COVID-19 forbearance programs expire. The Mortgage Bankers Association says over 2.1 million American homeowners are still in forbearance plans that suspend their mortgage payments and protect them from eviction. Meanwhile, around 1.8 million more are not in forbearance but are already 90 days behind on their mortgage payments, according to data from Black Knight.