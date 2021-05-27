Big Banks Express Caution Over Crypto At Senate Hearing
Chief executives from the biggest U.S. banks testified before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday (May 26) to express concerns about cryptocurrencies. The testimonies were filed to the Senate ahead of the Annual Oversight of Wall Street Firms hearing, this year held remotely. Remarks were made by Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs’s David M. Solomon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman.www.pymnts.com