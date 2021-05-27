MetroNews This Morning 5-27-21
A federal lawsuit challenges West Virginia’s Transgender Sports Law. Former lawmaker Derrick Evans appears for in court over charges tied to the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Senator Capito guiding bi-partisan bill on infrastructure through the U.S. Senate. A fight turns into a broad daylight shooting at the Go-Mart in Milton. Three employees of Kanawha County Schools are charged with physically abusing students. Covid numbers continue to fall, the Chamber of Commerce President weights in on a financial incentive to get people back to work and in sports, a jewel of a pitching performance from Jackson Wolfe as WVU pulls the upset on top seed Texas in the Big XII baseball tournament. Those stories and much more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.wvmetronews.com