MetroNews This Morning 5-27-21

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The script changed a bit for First Lady Jill Biden on her way to West Virginia Thursday for a visit at Capital High School when she found out just before she left Washington that the CDC now says masks are no longer necessary for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “This community found ways to come together even though we’ve been apart for so long but now things are getting better every day,” Biden said. “Vaccinated friends and family are able to take off their masks which we just learned!”