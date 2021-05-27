Cancel
Kanawha County, WV

MetroNews This Morning 5-27-21

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal lawsuit challenges West Virginia’s Transgender Sports Law. Former lawmaker Derrick Evans appears for in court over charges tied to the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Senator Capito guiding bi-partisan bill on infrastructure through the U.S. Senate. A fight turns into a broad daylight shooting at the Go-Mart in Milton. Three employees of Kanawha County Schools are charged with physically abusing students. Covid numbers continue to fall, the Chamber of Commerce President weights in on a financial incentive to get people back to work and in sports, a jewel of a pitching performance from Jackson Wolfe as WVU pulls the upset on top seed Texas in the Big XII baseball tournament. Those stories and much more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.

wvmetronews.com
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

Cool air and other repairs coming to Skateland

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Skateland in Campbells Creek, a fun-filled day of showing off on the hardwood can get hot fast. That’s because several areas inside the rink don’t have adequate air conditioning. Owner David Roy says cool air is on the way. A program from the Kanawha County Commission called UKAN is the reason why.
Kanawha County, WVwchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Schools looks forward to ‘normal’ fall year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools plans to return to five-day-a-week in-person learning in the fall, Assistant Superintendent George Aulenbacher confirmed on Monday’s 580-LIVE. Aulenbacher said the school system is anticipating a ‘normal school year’ where virtual learning will be very limited to 750 students and the other 25,000 will...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Howard Swint: Mall could still be repurposed as aquatic center

When the California Institute of Technology’s athletic director looked at our name tags, she exclaimed, “I swam in more meets in Charleston, West Virginia, than in any other place in the world.”. We were astonished, as Betsy Mitchell was a world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke, anchored three NCAA...
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

Facial covering modification for Kanawha county buildings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vaccinated people no longer have to wear facial coverings inside the Kanawha County Courthouse, the W. Kent Carper Justice and Public Safety Complex and the Voter’s Registration Office. The Kanawha County Commission order, entered initially on July 23, 2020, that required facial coverings for those...
Putnam County, WVWSAZ

Fraudulent contractor facing new charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man at the center of a WSAZ Investigation finds himself facing new charges. Robert Eugene Jones was featured in a WSAZ Investigation in August of 2020, accused of swindling dozens of homeowners across the region out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for incomplete contracting, plumbing, and electrical work he wasn’t licensed to perform.
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

First Lady visits Capital High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The script changed a bit for First Lady Jill Biden on her way to West Virginia Thursday for a visit at Capital High School when she found out just before she left Washington that the CDC now says masks are no longer necessary for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “This community found ways to come together even though we’ve been apart for so long but now things are getting better every day,” Biden said. “Vaccinated friends and family are able to take off their masks which we just learned!”
Kanawha County, WVUS News and World Report

New Circuit Judge in Kanawha Being Sworn in Next Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia family court judge will be sworn in next week as a circuit judge, officials said. Family Court Judge Kenneth Ballard will be sworn in Monday as a circuit judge in Kanawha County, a statement from the West Virginia Supreme Court said. Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison will deliver the oath of office.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young vaccinates daughter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department administered the COVID-19 vaccine to her daughter Friday during a clinic. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department posted a picture on its Facebook page along with, “If there was any doubt about whether COVID-19 vaccines are safe...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

New business offers water sports lessons for everyone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are ready to splash into summer plans here is a unique experience for you and your family or friends. Kanawha Watersports offers lessons and water sports on the Kanawha River. Ted Duty owns the new business in Winfield, West Virginia. This is the first...
Charleston, WVMetro News

Young teens in Kanawha County begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the first full day that West Virginians between the ages of 12 and 15 were able to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, dozens took advantage in the Charleston area. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) held a mobile drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Additional Symphony Sunday details announced

Additional details have been released about the June 6 return of the West Virginia Symphony’s Symphony Sunday, which this year has moved from the University of Charleston lawn to Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. Admission into the concert is still free, but due to COVID-19 concerns tickets will be required....
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

On the Town Prom Edition: George Washington High

The George Washington High School 2021 Prom was held Saturday, April 24, at the school campus in Charleston. Masks, which were required, were briefly removed for photos. Look for more Kanawha County High School proms in the coming weeks. This edition of On The Town: Prom is presented by Wendy's.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Bites on the Boulevard

The City of Charleston kicked off its Food Truck Friday series on the Kanawha Boulevard with several area eateries bringing their products to the people. The city shut down Kanawha Boulevard from Capitol Street to Court Street to make way for the food trucks that participated Friday. Among the trucks featured Friday were Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill, Shape Shop Cafe, Joey's Rockin' Dogs and Tacos, Skeeber Flob's Kettle Corn, Sunset Slush and Island Rhythm Jamaican Cuisine & Catering.
Kanawha County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Kanawha names principal, service worker, teacher of the year

The Kanawha County Board of Education Thursday recognized Central Elementary Principal Beth Sturgill, who's retiring in the fall, as the county's 2021 Principal of the Year. Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams said Sturgill has worked for the county school system for 31 years, starting as an elementary teacher. Before becoming...
Kanawha County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Vaccinations on the way for Kanawha County young teens

Children ages 12 and up can now receive COVID-19 vaccines after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety panel approved the Pfizer vaccine for distribution to younger age groups on Wednesday. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department began its childhood vaccine effort Thursday morning, and events specifically targeting children are scheduled...
Montgomery, WVwvgazettemail.com

Fruits of Labor to open Montgomery café

Fruits of Labor Inc. is expanding its presence — and products — into Montgomery, to provide baked goods, coffee and a sense of community in a small café setting, while assisting the Rainelle-based nonprofit organization’s training center and social programs. Renovations are underway this month for the Fruits of Labor...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

CPD to conduct Jr. Police and Leadership Academy at Capital High

Incoming middle school students who want to “join the force” this summer — and literally reach new heights during the process — are invited to participate in the 2021 Charleston Police Department Junior Police and Leadership Academy next month. The academy will be presented by the Charleston Police Department in...