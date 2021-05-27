Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What will it take to open the U.S.-Canadian border?

Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dr06I_0aD8gBs000

The U.S. border with Canada has been closed to all non-essential travel for more than a year now, and it's expected to last at least through June 21. That means another month of frustration for people on both sides, unable to see family or vacation.

From the experts we've talked to, the border's reopening is likely tied to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

In Canada, just under 58% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but only 4.5% have been fully vaccinated.

Canada secured vaccine deals with European factories, and those factories are struggling with supplies. Canada also lacks the capacity to produce its own vaccine.

The border has only closed twice before – on 9/11 and during the gridout in 2003.

Danielle Reed is one of those people who can't see her family in Canada. She a young child, and her 85-year-old grandma said she has told them she hopes she gets to hug them before she dies.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Reed said.

Reed said it's hard trying to explain this to her 2 1/2-year-old. "She'll say, 'Does Nanna not wanna see me?' I'll say, 'well Nanna does wanna see you, honey,'" Reed said. "I had to explain it to her today that when the government says she can come, she can come."

Each border closure extension is followed by disappointment. Dozens of people shared similar frustrations on our Channel 7 Facebook page.

A closure affecting family time, accessing one's property, tourism and business, like the auto industry.

"I touched base with two CEOs this morning, one in Canada and one in the US, just to get an update," Glenn Stevens, Jr., the VP of automotive and mobility initiatives for the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. "Like I said, the goods and services are moving but the ability for people to interact, ya know, it's a hands-on industry. The ability to visit plants, show new technology, ya know, those things are tough."

Stevens said he's hopeful that as things progress and vaccines get distributed, the reopening will happen.

Rakesh Naidu, the president and CEO of the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce, echoed both views. He said the border closure caused a 25% cut in revenue for small businesses in Windsor because of a drop in tourism.

"When we have two advanced countries with so much science at our disposal, so much data at our disposal, I wonder why we can't be more aggressively using that science, data and the technology at our disposal to reopen the border," Naidu said.

He added that Windsor's mayor and the chamber are advocating for a vaccine sharing plan. That would mean Michigan would share its surplus vaccine with Canada so it doesn't go to waste.

"While there is still a shortage of vaccine on the Canadian, the border region here especially, being so close to the Detroit region where these vaccines are potentially wasted, it'll be wonderful if we can salvage that and use it and that will increase the vaccination rate and get more people vaccinated here which helps in reopening the border," Naidu said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it's reviewing the concept of a vaccine sharing plan.

Naidu, with the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce, also said if there's a way to establish who's been fully vaccinated like a vaccine passport, that might be another way to resume non-essential travel.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Canadian Border#U S Travel#European Travel#Channel 7 Facebook#Vp#European Factories#Vaccine#Plants#Non Essential Travel#People#Base#Supplies#Population#Revenue#Vacation#Frustration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
Country
Canada
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

The Canada-U.S. border will not be reopening to non-essential traffic for at least another month, Department of Homeland Security officials say. “To fight COVID-19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21,” it announced Thursday in a tweet. “We’re...
Public Healthijpr.org

Tiny NW Border Enclave Proposes Sharing COVID Vaccines With Canadians

Point Roberts, USA, is attached to British Columbia and doesn’t connect by land to the rest of Washington state. Inoculation shots are scarcer in Canada. So, Point Roberts officials want to offer surplus vaccines to their northern neighbors. But bureaucratic hurdles stand in the way. "We have hundreds to thousands...
U.S. PoliticsDetroit News

Trudeau government begins work on reopening US-Canada border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal discussions about reopening the border with the U.S., even as Canada remains well behind its neighbor in vaccinations. Senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the...
Travelypradio.org

U.S.-Canada Border Remains Closed To Non-Essential Travel Through June 21

The 5,500 mile border between the United States and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel at least until June 21. The closure was set to expire Friday. Public Safety Canada announced this latest extension on Twitter on Thursday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said transmission of the...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Oilsands workers based outside Canada exempt from border restrictions, 14-day quarantine

Foreign citizens entering Alberta to work in the oilsands have been exempt from federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border since June 2020, including the 14-day quarantine. Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said in a Tuesday email these workers were declared essential after the federal government granted them permission to cross the border. The province’s guidelines on exempt workers have been online since last spring.
Politicsnewbostonpost.com

Canada’s Border With Northern New England Won’t Open Anytime Soon

When will Canada open its border with the United States, including three New England states (Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine)?. Not any time soon, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We’re all eager to get back to normal, but we know that before we get back to normal, cases...
Public Healthbusinesstravelnews.com

EU to Open Borders to Vaccinated Travelers

The European Union on Wednesday took new steps to re-opening travel to international visitors, with ambassadors of the 27 member states agreeing that individuals who have received EU-approved vaccinations for Covid-19 should be allowed entry to the bloc. They also agreed to ease the criteria on what should be considered a 'safe country' from which all residents would be allowed entry. The decision must formally be approved by national leaders.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. - Canadian border to remain closed until June 21

The U.S. border with Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The closure comes amid a push to reopen from Congressman Brian Higgins, who is now asking for Canadians to...
Penobscot County, MEBangor Daily News

Labor shortage / Free vaccine rewards / Canadian border closure

Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-60s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers but eventually mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Nine Mainers died and another...
ImmigrationPOLITICO

What, essentially, is going on with the border?

Welcome to Corridors. We’ve been sharing this space with contributors as obsessed as we are with policy and Canadian politics. Today’s guest host is Dr. Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University. Laurie is a global fellow with the Woodrow Wilson Center and a fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. As someone who both studies the border, and lives next to it, we welcome her insights on a timely preoccupation. Over to you, Laurie. — Sue Allan, editor of POLITICO Canada.
Tennisairdrietoday.com

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated at Serbia Open

BELGRADE, Serbia — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is out of the Serbia Open after a second-round loss today. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria at the WTA Tour 250 clay-court event. The Canadian, ranked 69th in the world, saved just three of 11...
Lifestylewebcenterfairbanks.com

Canada extends non-essential US border restrictions thru June 21

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - According to an article released by CTV News in Canada, the restrictions placed on non-essential travel through the US/Canadian border will stay in place through June 21, 2021. This comes just days before the current restrictions were set to expire. The travel restrictions for non-essential travel...
AmericasWDIO-TV

Sources: Canadian border closure being extended despite talks

It appears the closure of the Canadian border is going to be extended for another month despite high-profile talks about the issue on Tuesday. The closure of the border to non-essential travel had been slated to expire May 21, but it has been renewed monthly for more than a year.
Pharmaceuticalswhbl.com

Venezuela receives 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines from China: Maduro

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said 1.3 million vaccines from China had arrived in the South American country, which is poised to start a vaccination campaign in the coming days. The announcement comes as Venezuela, mired in an economic crisis, experiences a second wave of COVID-19 cases amid...
EconomyFood & Wine

Milk Is Souring U.S.-Canadian Trade Relations

International trade is rarely easy. Wine lovers need look no further than America's ongoing trade dispute with the European Union over aerospace subsidies. Up until the tariffs were temporarily suspended back in March, Americans were paying a 25 percent tax on wines from places like France and Spain because—get this—Boeing and Airbus are having a tiff.