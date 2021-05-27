West Springfield eyes $10M school addition using federal funds

On Thursday, our region lost a giant in the business community as restaurateur and businessman Andrew Yee died at the age of 59. In the last decade or so the region has seen businesses come and go -- it is expected to see changes in the landscape from time-to-time. But some businesses have staying power and become part of the culture and fabric of our communities. Businesses within the restaurant industry have a more intimate role to play than other establishments as they often become our second homes – places we have family gatherings. Places we celebrate events like graduations, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. As consumers, restaurants are the places where we like to be recognized and appreciated. We interact with staff and ownership of a restaurant like they are our close friends. These are the places where we find comfort and warmth away from our homes.