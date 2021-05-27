West Springfield eyes $10M school addition using federal funds
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Millions of dollars in pandemic-related federal aid could bring 100 pupils “home” to Memorial School. Superintendent Timothy Connor told the School Committee this week that he’d like to use approximately $10 million from the federal government’s most recent stimulus package to build a five- or six-classroom addition to Memorial School. With the increased space, the school could stop busing its English language learners to Coburn School.www.masslive.com