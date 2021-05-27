Cancel
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield eyes $10M school addition using federal funds

By Michael Ballway
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Millions of dollars in pandemic-related federal aid could bring 100 pupils “home” to Memorial School. Superintendent Timothy Connor told the School Committee this week that he’d like to use approximately $10 million from the federal government’s most recent stimulus package to build a five- or six-classroom addition to Memorial School. With the increased space, the school could stop busing its English language learners to Coburn School.

Amherst, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Lawyer urges Amherst to allow Jones Library vote

AMHERST – A local lawyer whose focus is constitutional law has called on the Board of Registrars and town officials to resolve a complaint recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court by a group of residents over renovations to Jones Library. Attorney John Bonifaz asked the town to agree...
West Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Gaming Commission approves $200K grant for Chicopee; denies West Springfield request for $147,600

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission recently approved a $200,000 roadway improvement planning grant for downtown Chicopee, but denied a request for additional funds for the partial redesign of Elm Street in West Springfield. In both cases, the cities were seeking the funds paid by Massachusetts casinos, including MGM Springfield,...
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

More than 75 apply for Springfield city clerk job

SPRINGFIELD — The City Council received more than 75 applications for the open city clerk job by the May 28 deadline, and has meetings scheduled this week to narrow the field. Councilor Michael Fenton, chairman of the City Clerk Search Committee, said Monday he has scheduled committee meetings beginning Tuesday...
EconomyPosted by
MassLive.com

Andy Yee was a giant in business, community (Editorial)

On Thursday, our region lost a giant in the business community as restaurateur and businessman Andrew Yee died at the age of 59. In the last decade or so the region has seen businesses come and go -- it is expected to see changes in the landscape from time-to-time. But some businesses have staying power and become part of the culture and fabric of our communities. Businesses within the restaurant industry have a more intimate role to play than other establishments as they often become our second homes – places we have family gatherings. Places we celebrate events like graduations, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. As consumers, restaurants are the places where we like to be recognized and appreciated. We interact with staff and ownership of a restaurant like they are our close friends. These are the places where we find comfort and warmth away from our homes.
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum recognized among elite tourist stops in People’s Preservation Choice Awards vote

The museum where Springfield’s cherished Quadrangle tradition began has a secure place among the special cultural tourist attractions in Massachusetts. The George Walter Vincent Smith Museum placed sixth in an online vote for the People’s Preservation Choice Awards, which brought recognition to attractions that represent ongoing commitment to history and culture in Massachusetts.
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Amtrak’s 15-year, $75 billion proposal includes East-West rail expansion, new round trips between Boston and Springfield

New round-trip trains between Boston and Springfield are among the expansions and service upgrades proposed in Amtrak’s recently announced 15-year, $75 billion “corridor vision” plan. The proposal — which would also establish five new round trips linking Boston to Manchester and Concord, New Hampshire — follows positive signals from President...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...