Day to day and week to week the state's COVID numbers continue to get better and better. Governor Cuomo announced Friday more good news in the fight against coronavirus: the state's positivity rate fell to .59 percent, which is the lowest it has been since August 20th and the lowest overall since the pandemic began. The 7-day rolling average rate also fell for the 53rd straight day to .53 percent. Hospitalizations also continue to fall, hitting their lowest number since November. Governor Cuomo gave all the credit for the great numbers to New York residents saying "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective."