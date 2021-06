Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the moment that you have all been waiting for! Now graduates, I don’t know if you know me. But I’m Julia, we went to high school together; those were some good times, from shooting rubber bands in Pauly G’s science class to jokes about Swift Ditch, we have had some great moments and made some even better memories throughout our high school years. I mean wow, we did it, I didn’t think that this special day was ever going to come, but here we are sitting among one another on this beautiful afternoon on this very special occasion. How about that? Let’s gi...